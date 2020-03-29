March 29, 2020
Poshan
Coronavirus: Ajinkya Rahane Donates Rs 10 Lakh

Ajinkya Rahane joins the list of sportspersons including Sachin Tendulkar, who have contributed towards the fight against coronavirus.

PTI 29 March 2020
Ajinkya Rahane donated money to Maharashtra.
AP
outlookindia.com
2020-03-29T10:21:48+0530

India's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was confirmed to PTI on Sunday by a source close to Rahane, who joins the list of sportspersons who have contributed towards the fight against the pandemic.

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states battling the novel coronavirus.

