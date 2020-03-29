Coronavirus: Ajinkya Rahane Donates Rs 10 Lakh

India's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News
This was confirmed to PTI on Sunday by a source close to Rahane, who joins the list of sportspersons who have contributed towards the fight against the pandemic.
Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh.
Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states battling the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates: India Registers 179 Fresh Cases In Single Day, Tally Rises To 918
'Go Out And Sneeze, Spread Virus': Infosys Employee Sacked, Arrested For Facebook Post
Coronavirus Pandemic Raises Serious Questions About China's Conduct
What India Has Now Is A Clone Emergency: Just Ask The Police
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'No One Will Go Hungry': Centre Announces Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore Package For Poor Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic Raises Serious Questions About China's Conduct
Coronavirus: G20 Countries To Inject $5 Trillion To Combat Global Economic Slowdown