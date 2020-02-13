Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, Accused In 2000 Match-Fixing Scandal, Extradited To India From UK For Trial

Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, key accused in the 2000 match-fixing scandal involving South African cricketers has been extradited from London, UK. Delhi Police escorted the accused to Delhi on Thursday morning.

(Cricket News)

The flight carrying him arrived an hour before its scheduled time.

Earlier it was revealed that Scotland Yard were ready to hand over the alleged bookie to Delhi Police to face match-fixing charges in Indian courts.

He will go through the requisite medical examinations before being taken to Tihar Jail and held in custody in accordance with the Indian government's assurances to the UK courts.

This would mark the first high-profile extradition of its kind under the India-UK Extradition Treaty, signed in 1992.

According to court documents in the case, Chawla is described as a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the UK on a business visa in 1996, where he has been based while making trips back and forth to India. After his Indian passport was revoked in 2000, he obtained a UK passport in 2005 and became a British citizen.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Hansie Cronje, the late South African cricket team captain, to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

(PTI Inputs)