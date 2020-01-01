January 01, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Big Bash League: Zahir Khan Hits Josh Inglis with Gangnam Style - WATCH Hilarious Celebration

Big Bash League: Zahir Khan Hits Josh Inglis with Gangnam Style - WATCH Hilarious Celebration

BBL's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as--"The wicket is good, but the celebration from Zahir Khan is next level! Our first Bucket Moment of 2020"

ANI 01 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Big Bash League: Zahir Khan Hits Josh Inglis with Gangnam Style - WATCH Hilarious Celebration
Zahir Khan breaks into the 'Gangnam Style' dance.
Courtesy: Twitter
Big Bash League: Zahir Khan Hits Josh Inglis with Gangnam Style - WATCH Hilarious Celebration
outlookindia.com
2020-01-01T17:48:46+0530

Brisbane Heat's spinner Zahir Khan on Wednesday celebrated the wicket of Perth Scorchers' Josh Inglis by doing a 'Gangnam Style' during their Big Bash League (BBL) match. (More Cricket News)

The incident happened in the sixth over of Brisbane's innings when Inglis was bowled by Zahir. Following the dismissal, Zahir decided to break into the 'Gangnam Style' dance.

BBL's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as--"The wicket is good, but the celebration from Zahir Khan is next level! Our first Bucket Moment of 2020".

In the same match, Brisbane Heat's pacer Ben Laughlin became the first bowler to take 100 wickets in the BBL.

He now has 100 wickets from 79 matches, while Sean Abbott of Sydney Sixers is in second place with 96 scalps from 74 games. Kane Richardson of Melbourne Renegades is third with 81 wickets from 64 matches.

Laughlin dismissed Perth Scorchers' Ashton Agar in the final over to record his 100th dismissal in Australia's domestic T20 competition.

The pacer returned with the bowling figures of 2-32 in his four overs and Brisbane restricted Perth to 147/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Next Story >>

Eddie Hearn In Space And Roger Federer Still Going? Urgent Message To World Of Sport From 2030

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

ANI Cricket Video Big Bash League (BBL) Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos