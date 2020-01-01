Big Bash League: Zahir Khan Hits Josh Inglis with Gangnam Style - WATCH Hilarious Celebration

Brisbane Heat's spinner Zahir Khan on Wednesday celebrated the wicket of Perth Scorchers' Josh Inglis by doing a 'Gangnam Style' during their Big Bash League (BBL) match. (More Cricket News)

The incident happened in the sixth over of Brisbane's innings when Inglis was bowled by Zahir. Following the dismissal, Zahir decided to break into the 'Gangnam Style' dance.

BBL's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as--"The wicket is good, but the celebration from Zahir Khan is next level! Our first Bucket Moment of 2020".

The wicket is good, but the celebration from Zahir Khan is next level!



Our first Bucket Moment of 2020...

In the same match, Brisbane Heat's pacer Ben Laughlin became the first bowler to take 100 wickets in the BBL.

He now has 100 wickets from 79 matches, while Sean Abbott of Sydney Sixers is in second place with 96 scalps from 74 games. Kane Richardson of Melbourne Renegades is third with 81 wickets from 64 matches.

Laughlin dismissed Perth Scorchers' Ashton Agar in the final over to record his 100th dismissal in Australia's domestic T20 competition.

The pacer returned with the bowling figures of 2-32 in his four overs and Brisbane restricted Perth to 147/6 in the allotted twenty overs.