PV Sindhu Whips Li Xuerui, Sania Nehwal Out Of China Open Badminton

PV Sindhu defeated former World No.1 Li Xuerui in the China Open's first round. Meanwhile Saina Nehwal crashed out after a defeat to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles.

PTI 18 September 2019
PV Sindhu beat Li Xuerui 21-18 21-12 in just 34 minutes of action.
2019-09-18T13:23:43+0530

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu sailed into the pre-quarterfinals with a convincing win over former Olympic gold-medallist Li Xuerui but Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open Super 1000 tournament in Changzhou on Wednesday.

India's top shuttler Sindhu beat Li Xuerui 21-18 21-12 in just 34 minutes of action.

Replicating her world championship form, the Olympic silver-medallist produced another strong performance to get the better of the currently 20th-ranked Chinese, who entered the match with a 3-3 record against the Indian.

However, Saina made an early exit after losing to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles.

The London Olympics bronze-medallist lost 10-21 17-21 at the hands of the World No.19 Ongbamrungphan in a match that lasted for 44 minutes at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.

It was the former world number one's second successive loss to the Thai player.

The 29-year-old Saina has struggled for form following her recovery from injuries.

The Indian started her season with a win at the Indonesia Open but has failed to reach another final on the BWF circuit so far.

In other matches of the day featuring Indian shuttlers, B Sai Praneeth defeated Thailand's Suppanyu Avihingsanon 21-19 21-23 21-14 to make the next round of the men's singles event.

The duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost to Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich 12-21 21-23.

