August 25, 2021
Andy Murray Loses To Frances Tiafoe In ATP Winston-Salem Second Round

Murray now heads to the US Open, where he won the first of his three Grand Slam titles in 2012

Agencies 25 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:15 pm
Andy Murray has been battling injuries of late, including a groin problem that has limited his time on the court this season.
File Photo
Former world number one Andy Murray was ousted from the ATP Winston-Salem event, falling to American Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (4/7), 3-6 in a second-round match at Wake Forest University. (More Tennis News)

The 34-year-old Murray has been battling injuries of late, including a groin problem that has limited his time on the court this season and resulted in him needing one of the four wild card spots to get into the Winston-Salem draw.

Murray now heads to the US Open, where he won the first of his three Grand Slam titles in 2012.



