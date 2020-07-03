2011 World Cup: No Reason To Doubt Integrity Of Final, Says ICC ACU Head

The ICC on Friday said there is no reason to doubt the integrity of the 2011 World Cup final in which India defeated Sri Lanka, asserting that it has not been provided any evidence that would merit an investigation into the game. (More Cricket News)

The world body's statement came after Sri Lanka Police's special investigation division on Friday called off a probe into allegations by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage that the final was fixed by "certain parties" in Sri Lanka. the police said it found evidence supporting Aluthgamage's unsubstantiated claims.

"We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011," ICC's Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

"The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011," Marshall said.

"At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," the ACU head further stated.

The former Sri Lankan Sports Minister's claims that the ICC was sent a letter alleging fixing was also rubbished by Marshall.

"There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation," Marshall said.

He reiterated that ICC takes all allegations of match-fixing seriously.

"We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position."

"If anyone has any evidence that this match or any other has been subject to match-fixing, we would urge them to get in contact with the ICC Integrity team," Marshall said while concluding the statement.

Three former Sri Lanka captains Aravinda D'Silva (chairman of selectors during the 2011 World Cup), Kumar Sangakkara (captain) and Mahela Jayawardene (centurion in the final) recorded their statements before the probe was called off.