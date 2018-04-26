Sexual Favours Exist In Entertainment And Politics, Says Shatrughan Sinha

After choreographer Saroj Khan and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary, actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday said, "Sexual favours are demanded as well as given in both entertainment as well as political world."

The actor said in his statement, “Neither Saroj Khan nor Renuka Chowdhary is wrong. Sexual favours are demanded and given in both the entertainment world and in politics. It’s an old and time-tested way of getting ahead in life. ‘You please me I’ll please you'."

“This has been happening since time immemorial. What is there to get so upset about," Sinha further added.

Defending Khan, Sinha said: “Saroj Khan’s contribution to choreography and to shaping the careers of Rekha, Madhuri Dixit and the late much-missed Sridevi, was invaluable. Saroj Khan is a legend in her own right."

“She often speaks from her heart and lets emotional correctness rule over political correctness. If she said that girls have to compromise sexually in Bollywood, she must be aware of what goes on.”

"As for politics, I don't know what we can call the casting couch in politics maybe the casting-vote couch. Of course the young aspiring brigade is known to offer sexual favours and of course the senior brigade is known to accept," Sinha said.

"I am not saying it is right. I would never be part of such a compromise. But we cannot shut our eyes to the reality around us. Don't condemn Sarojji for speaking the truth," IANS quoted Sinha as saying.

"Condemn those who create a situation where girls and boys feel they have to compromise to get ahead in life."

Saroj Khan on Wednesday defended the casting couch culture, saying the Indian film industry "at least" provided jobs and did not abandon women after raping them.

She had said that the casting couch was not a new phenomenon with "anyone and everyone", including people in the government, indulging in it. However, the choreographer later apologised for her remarks.