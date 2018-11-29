﻿
SC Extends NEET Deadline, Allows Candidates Above 25 To Apply

The top court has directed to extend the deadline to submit the application forms by a week

Outlook Web Bureau 29 November 2018
File Photo
2018-11-29T12:53:17+0530

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed medical aspiring students who are 25 years of age or above to appear in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exam 2019.

The top court also directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the deadline for accepting the application forms till next week.

However, according to media reports, the admission to the courses will be based on the final ruling by the top court presently hearing petitions that have challenged the upper age limit being 25 years for the undergraduate medical courses entrance test.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is an entrance examination for students who want to study graduate, postgraduate medical or dental courses in India. 

As per the exam schedule available on the official website of NTA NEET, the NEET UG 2019 Exam will be conducted on May 5, 2019, from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. 

Candidates who wish to get registered for the exam must visit the official website of NTA, www.nta.ac.in.

