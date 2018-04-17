The Website
17 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:54 am International

Pak-Origin UK Lawmaker Raises Kathua Rape Case In House Of Lords

Pakistani-origin peer Lord Ahmed, a staunch critic of the Indian government, raised the issue in the Upper House of the UK Parliament.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-04-17T09:56:02+0530

The rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was today raised in the House of Lords by a Pakistani-origin peer, who called on the UK government to intervene to bring perpetrators of human rights abuses in the region to justice.

Pakistani-origin peer Lord Ahmed, a staunch critic of the Indian government, raised the issue in the Upper House of the UK Parliament.

In her response on behalf of the British government, Baroness Stedman-Scott said India has a strong democratic framework which guarantees human rights.

"But we do acknowledge it does face numerous challenges relating to its size and development when it comes to enforcing fundamental rights enshrined in its Constitution," she said.

"These cases (of rape and murder) are nothing short of horrific and we extend our condolences to the families of the victims. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has been clear that justice will be done," she added.

(PTI)

