Tushar Kamble, A Fashion And Lifestyle Influencer And IT Maven Based Out Of Dubai

Tushar Yuvraj Kamble is an IT Expert Professional in Dubai, inbound IT security and online platform that helps companies secure their data. When he achieved 100k+ followers on his Instagram, it was an almost impossible dream come true for this young man from a middle-class family in Mumbai. Today Tushar is a successful Tech Consultant, popular lifestyle blogger, and a sought-after Indian Influencer in Dubai.



With over 12+ years of experience in IT securities & Photography, Tushar Kamble is a well established IT Professional in Dubai. However, his journey from being a struggling techie living in a chawl in Mumbai to being an IT consultant in the magnificent city of Dubai has been a challenging one.

Tushar is born and brought up in Mumbai in a lower-middle-class family. His birth date is 2nd Aug 1988, Mumbai. After completing his diploma in IT, he worked in the IT dept of the hospitality industry in India. Here he started from scratch and worked for almost six years, gaining a lot of experience along the way. Meanwhile, he also pursued his passion for photography. One of the most memorable gifts from his father is a canon camera, using which he started clicking pictures and continues his passion for photography to date.



While in India, he got an opportunity to work in Dubai, which he readily accepted, despite much criticism from friends and family. But to chase his dreams and learn something new, Tushar took up the challenge and went to Dubai to expand his horizon in the IT sector. Today his name comes in as one of the best experts in security and other factors in IT in Dubai.

