Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

SEO: 'Brands Need It More In Post Covid Era' Says Navneet Kaushal, CEO PageTraffic

When you optimize for Google, it's almost likely that your website will gain rankings for all major search engines.

SEO: 'Brands Need It More In Post Covid Era' Says Navneet Kaushal, CEO PageTraffic

Trending

SEO: 'Brands Need It More In Post Covid Era' Says Navneet Kaushal, CEO PageTraffic
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T16:44:05+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 4:44 pm

Dozens of businesses, irrespective of their size or the industry they operate in, have been affected by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. This alone is enough to suggest that there has been a shift in consumer behaviour; a majority of those who preferred shopping in physical stores have now changed their minds and heavily rely on online stores for various shopping requirements.

We all know that the Covid19 pandemic is far from over as of now, with the new variants posing new threats. Businesses have been forced to rethink their marketing strategies, as over 60% of B2B marketers reported that organic traffic generates better and more leads than any other source.

Who could be better than someone in the field ever since the advent of digital marketing in India? We decided to delve deep into how digital marketing has changed the way brands started reaching out to their customers as the pandemic began. We reached out to Navneet Kaushal, the CEO and founder of India's award-winning SEO Agency PageTraffic, to understand how brands can stay relevant to their customers and continue making sales in the post covid era with SEO.

Navneet started with some interesting stats. 80% of significant purchases begin with online research, even if the purchase is completed in stores. There have also been reports that the intent to shop in physical stores has gone down 7% in Italy and the UK and 8% in Spain. These statistics indicate that this behavioural shift to online shopping is here to stay.

Is paid marketing the only way for the brands to generate leads and sales?

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Of course not. There has been a shift from spending on PPC to investing in SEO. Running paid ads requires businesses to spend money daily. The money you spend is proportional to the competition in the industry and the geographic location where your target audience is. On top of that, you need to have a separate budget for each advertising platform, but SEO is like killing two birds with one stone. When you optimize for Google, it's almost likely that your website will gain rankings for all major search engines.

Search engine optimization is like the Systematic Investment Plan of the digital marketing world. You will start slow, results will not be instant, but the growth you witness is incremental in the long run.

To ensure their brand is recognized and they get ROI on their investments, businesses now prefer to invest in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) as 68% of all online experiences begin with a search engine. Be it eCommerce or industrial brands, SaaS businesses that look at MRR or FMCGs that aim to reach out to their customers in the comfort of their homes, SEO has caught the eye.

Interesting! How does PageTraffic help brands get on top of the organic searches on various search engines?

75% of the users never scroll past the first page.; therefore, ranking on the first page of search engines is crucial for your brand's success, and hiring the right SEO agency can make all the difference. The right agency offers a mix of industry-focused packages and the right approach to the process, topped with updated SEO strategies. At PageTraffic, we have SEO packages that have been designed, keeping in mind the unique requirements an enterprise might have. We offer:

On-going SEO Management
On-going SEO Consultancy
Enterprise SEO
Technical SEO

And for the ones who are still sceptical, we offer a One Time SEO Audit, where we perform an in-depth analysis of the website and make recommendations.

Do you completely rule out paid advertising?

No…we spend on paid advertising for PageTraffic. It's about deciding on the right mix. While Brands should run paid ads for immediate gains, optimizing the website for search engines will get you long term and lasting results. Studies have proved that SEO brings more qualified traffic to the website. 70%-80% of internet users ignore paid search results and click organic search results.

Why you Need to Think Long Term for SEO

You should know that it is not a quick process for SEO. SEO is a constant practice that requires daily management and keeping up to date with the search engine trends, algorithm updates, content, and technical changes on your site and what your competitors are doing. The benefits of SEO can be observed in the long term after implementing an ideal SEO strategy.

SEO is not just about ticking tasks off your to-do list and being done with it; it requires a long-term approach that incorporates:

Finding opportunities to optimize existing content
Building new backlinks
Ensuring correct implementation of Technical SEO
Finding new keywords for new content
Running a Periodic SEO health check to identify any issues causing hindrances to crawl and indexing

What's your advice to brands investing in SEO in the post-Covid era?

At PageTraffic, we always ask our clients to be patient to reap SEO's benefits. As algorithms change, modifications are needed to ensure that your website maintains its top rankings on search engines. Only continual effort can bring continual results when it comes to SEO.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Ashley Massengill Talks About How Delegating Helped Her Elevate To An 8-Figure Empire

Ashley Massengill Talks About How Delegating Helped Her Elevate To An 8-Figure Empire

Sarvagya Bharill, Who Is The Master Of Direct Selling, Runs An Ambulance For The Animals

REVEALED: Actress Srishti Shukla Aka Srish's Secret To Achieving Unmatchable Popularity Over The Internet

The Golden Age Of Tourism: How Ravi Rajapaksha Created His Travel Empire.

Kamal Cheema - A Name Which Is Gaining Recognition For Her Acting, Modelling And Writing Skills

Prerona Das Roy Is Promoting The Art Of Bengal Muslin Weaving Through "Label Prerona"

Maharashtra Dazzles, Attracts MoUs Worth USD 2 Bn In The Dubai Expo

Dhadak Kamgar Union's Abhijeet Rane to Wage War Against Credit Card, Loan-Interest Extortionists

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

Mapping The Sea

Mapping The Sea

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Celebrated Photographer Hemang Shah Plans To Start A Media And Entertainment Company In Dubai

Celebrated Photographer Hemang Shah Plans To Start A Media And Entertainment Company In Dubai

Real World Applications Will Shape India's Drone Ecosystem – SKYLARK DRONES

Real World Applications Will Shape India's Drone Ecosystem – SKYLARK DRONES

Astrology And Spirituality A Milestone To Success Shivam Angurala

Astrology And Spirituality A Milestone To Success Shivam Angurala

Aakash Yadav – A Man Of Multi-Trades In A Metaverse Of Blockchains.

Aakash Yadav – A Man Of Multi-Trades In A Metaverse Of Blockchains.

Read More from Outlook

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Liberation Of Bangladesh: India Observes 'Maitri Diwas' To Mark 50 Years Of Friendship

Seema Guha / India and Bangladesh are jointly observing 'Maitri Diwas' to commemorate 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971 and India's role in the neighbouring nation's freedom struggle.

Advertisement