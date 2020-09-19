Role Of Birth Chart In Business Success

Efforts for success in business are in our hand but not the final success. Why? Because your birth chart also has a role in your business success. Dr.Vinay Bajrangi, famous Vedic astrologer, unveiled the secrets of success in business through astrology. Here are the important excerpts of the conversation on business astrology:

Does the birth chart or horoscope indicate success in business?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Yes, the branch of astrology you are talking about is business astrology. I call it a branch because it is an issue that is not read through just one house, but there are separate charts such as the Hora (D-2), Dashmansha (D-10), and the Shastiamsa(D-60). In these charts, the tenth, seventh, sixth, second, and twelfth are dedicated business houses that are read to gauge business success. The Yogas that forms in these charts and these houses tell about the amount of business success one would have in life.

Is there a specific zodiac sign for success in business?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: No, there is no specific zodiac sign that can be ascribed for business success. Success in business happens only when there is a potent business yoga in the horoscope that fructifies at the right time. Often, the Yoga for a successful business is present, but it is not nourished by time i.e., the Dasha does not support.

Can astrology really help in business success?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Yes, astrology can really help in the success of a business. Foremost it lets you know whether you have the acumen to carry out the business. If you have the acumen, it lets you know the type of business you could profitably do. It helps you to decide when to expand and when not to. It warns you beforehand of an anti-Dasha or a period and also helps you keep your nerves. If you follow the detailed astrological advice offered by an able business astrologer, your business success is guaranteed.



Can business astrology also help when business is failing?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Yes, business astrology can really help when a business is failing. When the business starts to fall, many exigent measures and decisions are taken up by the owners, which may or may not prove beneficial. Many times these pressing measures further push the business owners down. It is this time when an able business astrologer could prove helpful. He is the one who will read the chart(s) and will allow you to take only those steps which will eventually prove advantageous to you. He becomes a beacon, which lets you take those steps for which you are never prepared.

So, lucky business is seen through the birth chart or the ruling planets?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Lucky business is seen through the ruling planet, and the ruling planet is seen through horoscope, which is prepared from your date of birth. But it is a task to find the ruling planet for business as some planets may seem to be ruling over the business issue, but some other planet may be overpowering them. Some ruling planet may rule for a definite period and, after that, slide in oblivion. It can also be a matter of chance that a person has many ruling planets, which suggest many businesses.

Does a business name matter? Can astrology help in selecting a good business name?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Definitely, yes. There is a power in the first letter of your business name. The continuous repetition of the name syllable activates the nakshatra to which it is associated. If you have chosen the business name after due consultation with a business astrologer, the right nakshatra gets a lift and gets activated, which helps you in stabilizing and running the business profitably. But if you have flawed in business name selection and the name syllable activates an enemy/loss/negative Nakshatra, then it can turn the tables for you.

Who can be the best business astrologer?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Every astrologer cannot be a business astrologer. The astrologer should be well versed in the contemporary traits of businesses. He should have the capability to gauge the potency of Laxmi Yoga in a horoscope. For a person, a gain of lakh rupees maybe fortune, and for others who were anticipating a gain of say hundred lakh, a profit of one lakh could be minuscule and heartbreaking. An experienced astrologer who keeps himself educated on the changing times and can read the business houses and charts effectively is the best business astrologer.

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi, a famous astrologer in India based at Delhi NCR can be approached at www.vinaybajrangi.com or 9278665588; 9278555588. Next, in the astrological revelation series will be to unveil the qualities of the best astrologer in India.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine