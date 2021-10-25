Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Rajul Raghuvanshi: White Label Partnership To Drive Success In The World Of Digital Marketing

2021-10-25T19:03:57+05:30

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 7:03 pm

Working in a sales organization, Rajul Raghuvanshi had the necessary skill set to launch his own Digital Marketing company. He used his savings to set up RRR Media Group and soon looked for clients to help scale digitally. However, just like any other startup, there were inevitable hiccups that the company faced.

 Raghuvanshi realized that the market for social media scaling for businesses in developing countries was not the right place to start considering how immensely few people truly appreciated his work. Another mistake that he made was delving into various niches in the very beginning itself. 

“I was working with companies from different backgrounds ranging from real estate to hospitality and e-commerce. However, it was not long before I saw the light that I needed to make one industry my centre of attention to reach my full potential,” says Raghuvanshi.

 Soon, he acquired the necessary resources and scaled his digital marketing agency by solving some real issues faced by the market. He also started promoting his services to the companies in his niche industry located internationally.

 “Our services are built to solve problems on the scale. We have also established White Label Partnerships with numerous high-performing digital marketing agencies dotted around the globe. This ensures that there will never be an overload of work, and each client will be treated with equal attention,” says Raghuvanshi explaining the monopoly that he religiously practices for his company.

 He hopes that instead of eliminating other digital marketers through competition, they can come together to provide state-of-the-art services to their clients. Raghuvanshi is currently working with 60+ white-label agency partners from different nations.

 If you are looking for uncompromised social media marketing and PR services for your company, Rajul Raghuvanshi is your man. Together, Raghuvanshi and his team do their best to deliver exceptional results and get you the best possible outcome for your business. He hopes to expand his company to cater to more than 200+ digital marketing agencies shortly.

