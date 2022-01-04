Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Md. Faysal Hossain Is The New Rising Musical Talent In Bangladesh

Md. Faysal Hossain is a supremely talented musician from Bangladesh who has connected right to a wide base of audiences owing to his exceptional singing prowess which makes him stand out from the crowd.

Md. Faysal Hossain, Musician

2022-01-04T17:19:38+05:30

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 5:19 pm

 The Bangladeshi music world is extraordinarily enchanting and mesmerizing as it has given us some soulful music since ages as well as innumerable talents who have won a million hearts with their impressive work. These music talents have lent their big hand in getting the Bangladesh music industry to such towering heights that it is well known on a global platform today. Today Bangladeshi music is loved by people around the world due to its tremendous reach and the whole credit goes to this extremely talented bunch of singers who have been consistently churning out quality music from their creative selves.

Md. Faysal Hossain is one amongst them who has connected right to a wide base of audiences owing to his exceptional singing prowess which makes him stand out from the crowd. Let's have a glimpse of this singing and composing talent who has been associated with some of the biggest names of the music industry and has reached such soaring heights of success, solely because of his talent which is strikingly awesome. 

He says that he was drawn towards music as a young kid and used to experiment with his singing capabilities on various occasions, which even got him appreciation, further boosting his confidence to dwell deep into the subject. All he dreamt of while growing up was to become a singer and perform in front of a huge audience amidst cheers and applause.

During the course of time, music became his soul and all he did was practice it for hours altogether to get it mastered till he was confident enough to present his singing and composing talent in front of the world. After years of honing his skills, he set out to make his mark in the big world of music.

He felt that he was still not seasoned enough to start his music career professionally and to further improve his skills, he took refuge under the great music director who has been credited with giving innumerable hits, Emon Saha.

"Training under Emon Sir helped me learn a lot of nitty-gritty's of singing and I came to know about a lot of nuances associated with this craft under his able guidance," says Faysal.

Today, he has emerged as a fine artist who has given many hits and has even partnered up with some of the biggest music talents like Badshah and Black Zang for his forthcoming music. He says that there will be a series of interesting music coming up which the audiences are going to love.

