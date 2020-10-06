Marriage astrology – How will be my married life?

Can astrology tell when will one get married according to the date of birth?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Date of birth helps formulate the chart or horoscope, which, in turn, gives an insight into any event that has to occur in life, marriage being no exception. Therefore, astrology can easily tell from the date of birth when one will get married. A skillful astrologer who knows how to interpolate the Dasha (periods) with the Gochar (Transit) can predict the correct timings of the marriage from the date of birth. Mind you one must have accurate birth date & time for this, if you don’t have it, first go for birth time rectification.

Can astrology tell how will be future life partner?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Definitely, yes. Astrology can tell all about the future life partner. Bodily features from the seventh house, background from the eighth house, career from the fourth house, financial status from the fifth house, and the spouse's location can be seen from the sixth house of the native's horoscope. But again, an experienced head is essentially required to study these traits and give answers with certainty. I have seen the Navamsha (the D-9 Chart) works beautifully to answer these questions. This narrows down & refines your search for a perfect life partner.

Will one have love or arranged marriage by date of birth? Can astrology help here?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Arrange marriage is a concept that is losing its grounds at a rapid pace. Now, most that get married fall in love. But astrology has definite tools to judge what the native should opt for. Many combinations that used to point towards arranged marriage cannot now be applied en bloc to the society. Here the Desh (location) Kaal (timing), and Patra (individual) analogy has to be aptly applied. An experienced adaptive astrologer can tell whether one would have a love or arranged marriage.

Why is there a delay in my marriage? Can astrology help tell reasons for the delay in marriage?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: If a horoscope has a marriage yoga, then this marriage yoga has at least five marriage cycles inbuilt in it. Marriage cycles are periods when the doer planets of marriage get activated and create the circumstances for marriage to happen. The delay happens firstly if these cycles get activated without much strength. Therefore, the native has to wait for that cycle, which activates the doer planet with sufficient strength, and that may take time. The second cause of delay happens when the native decides to forego the strong first few cycles to pursue other interests such as career, education, or some other responsibility or there are too many family interferences. That is where I say there are many human-created reasons for the delay in marriage in present times apart the planetary combinations for the delay in marriage. The time when the native decides to get married, he/she is left with the weaker cycle that may or may not activate the doer planets of marriage. Astrology, therefore, helps tell reasons for the delay in marriage.

What is marriage compatibility by date of birth?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Marriage compatibility by date of birth is a systematic matching of charts through which all the aspects of human behavior and physical aspects of the intending couple are matched. The much talked about 'Gun Milan' or 'Asthakoot Milan' is just one such aspect of the many other marriage compatibility features by date of birth. I have seen many falling for just this 'Gun Milan' or 'Asthakoot Milan' assuming that they have done the requisite Kundli matching or the chart matching. I would want the readers to educate themselves by reading my writeup on my website on the correct way of matching of charts or Kundali matching for marriage. If matching compatibility by date of birth is done in the correct Vedic way, then the relationship seldom fails.

Why in-laws create problems in married life?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: When someone has a distorted tenth or third house in a horoscope, and his/her Lagna or ascendant is powerless to deal with these distorted houses, then it can be felt that the in-laws create problems in married life. Actually, this relationship aspect can be read from the horoscope even before the marriage takes place. One can very well know the quality of his/her relationship with the in-laws, and if one knows about a problem that is to come, s(he) can karma correct him/herself. I would like to share an astrological tip here. If someone wants to increase the career prospects, then s(he) should be mending her relationships with the mon-in-law because both things i.e., career and mom-in-law, are governed through the tenth house. Similarly, suppose someone wants to invoke ample opportunities with courage in their lives. In that case, s(he) should be mending the relationships with father-in-law as the third house governs both these significations.

You can see that astrology helps in issues with in-laws & can also offer simple remedial measures through karma corrections if you can see the problems.

How to solve relationship problems?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Marriage counselling by astrologer effectively solves relationship problems. This Astro-marriage counselling can be availed both before and also after the marriage. The technique here is to read the couple's horoscopes and look for the planets that are not aligning or harmonizing and giving negative results. These negative planets are so massaged through karma correction and small Vedic rituals that the ailing relationships heal most of the time, and the couple starts enjoying the bliss of togetherness. Marriage counselling by astrologer is a step to co-relate issues with birth charts, make couple realise & resolve all relationship issues

Why does divorce happen? Can astrology help avoid divorce?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: My experience says that if marriage happens after checking the marriage compatibility, there would be no scope for divorce. But still if there are problems in a relationship that can lead to divorce, astrology helps avoid divorce.

Divorce happens due to missing relationship compatibility between the couple. Means, they have reached a stage where they cannot live together. Here Vedic astrology can help. An accomplished marriage astrologer who is well-versed with Astro-marriage counselling techniques can help couples gain that confidence that they have lost. It may take a few sessions of Astro-marriage counseling, but it is sure to give positive results.

I have seen those couples reconciling who were hell-bent on getting a divorce and were living separately for years. So, it is always good to give this technique a try.

Why are divorce cases increasing in modern times? Can astrology predict the longevity of marriage?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: While matching the charts, marriage longevity is one of the principal aspects considered. Those who do the holistic chart matching check two aspects necessary for a good long married life. Firstly, the couple should not divorce, and secondly, the couple should live long enough. These two factors, when seen through birth charts, help astrology predict the longevity of marriage.

The divorce cases are marching north in modern times. The sole reason is the empowerment of women folks. In the past, an unhappily married woman would never have dared to get separated from her spouse, but with the changing times, the women have become financially independent and have started to take a call and walk away from the marriage. Increase in divorce cases is largely because of conflict of interest between male dominated society and empowerment of female in modern times.

How can astrology help to have a happy married life?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Astrology would not let incompatible couples tie the knot examining marriage compatibility factors comprehensively. Still any issues, astrology helps de-activating planets, which cause unrest in married life. Astrologers who know the deactivation technique only can help the couple have a happy married life. And finally, as explained earlier, marriage counseling plays the trick for happy married life.

Dr.Vinay Bajrangi, the top best astrologer in India, can be reached at www.vinaybajrangi.com or 9278665588 or 9278555588. Next, in the series, we will ask him: what to do if one does not have an exact birth time.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine