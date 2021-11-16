Manish Maurya: Leading Entrepreneur Astounding The World Of Victory

India not only has a long cultural heritage, but it also has a millennia-old relationship with sweets. Shree Ram Sweets by Manish Maurya is one such name that is taking forward the Indian tradition of sweets to a better and improved level by serving a variety of delectable Indian sweets. Alongside a very presentable sweet shop, Entrepreneur Manish Maurya also ventured into different fields. He started a hotel, a sweets manufacturing company, a fruit products manufacturing company, a wedding banquet, and a catering company.

In India, a common saying reads, "Shubh kam se pehle kuch mitha kha lena chahiye", which means have something sweet before beginning some auspicious work. Sweets are seen in practically every aspect of Indian culture. Manish believes sweets are ubiquitous in India, whether as a means of greeting, celebration, religious offering, gift-giving, celebrations, or hospitality. Sweet shops expand to more than twice their original size to meet the increased demand during Indian festivities such as Holi, Diwali, Eid, or Raksha Bandhan.

Manish belongs to a family background with a business of sweets from where he developed an urge to indulge in this business himself. His father owned a well-known sweet shop for its Ras Malai in adjacent areas when he was a child. Then they set out to expand their business so that everyone would know about them and experience their exceptional delicacy. Considering the same, Manish decided to expand his business, take a leap of faith, and work into related streams.

Talking about his vision, Manish Maurya says, "My aim and vision for the company is to display and promote India's rich, dynamic, and diverse heritage, culture, and food. Shree Ram Sweets and our other businesses have qualified employees who guarantee strong quality control at all phases of the process, from raw material procurement to logistics and marketing, ensuring strict quality compliance, control, and assurance. To stay current with changing quality requirements, the crew is trained regularly."

When asked about his opinion on being an Entrepreneur with big dreams and who believes in himself, Manish Maurya said, "Startups appear to be everywhere these days. Every individual is a self-proclaimed CEO and founder who is working on their firm. There is nothing wrong with this. It is admirable that people are attempting to build enterprises from the ground up. Being an entrepreneur myself, I completely see the appeal. What we might use is a more deliberate approach to what we intend to achieve with our startup. Instead of simply existing, we should consider how our startup will alter the world or build the future."



Talking about his opinion on the current situation of the market, Manish said, "Obviously, the market has grown slowly following two lockdowns, but I believe everything will be OK by the end of 2022." The young Entrepreneur is working with all his heart, with enthusiasm, to provide authentic sweets, savoury dishes, hotel accommodations, and wedding planning that has an unmistakable Indian flavour. The brand's vision is to expand massively and continually, spreading its wings to achieve maximum reach. The long-term goals of Manish Maurya are to have 50+ locations in 2-3 years and to grow my manufacturing company to revenue of $70 million.