Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Kreative Reef: Influencing People To Channel Their Inner Creativity

Saurabh Timochin's Kreative Reef focuses on making people realise the importance of creativity for both personal and professional growth.

2021-09-28T18:43:15+05:30

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 6:43 pm

In contrast to the general conviction, creativity is not exclusive to artists. As a matter of fact, creativity is often a reflection of an individual's growth journey.

Finding and nurturing one creative spark is perhaps one of life's most rewarding journeys. Unfortunately, our traditional education system often fails to recognise and appreciate an individual's creativity and innovative ideas due to its traditional approach to education and learning, which creates a population that can be placed into preset roles of the job market. As a result, students, from the very beginning of their lives, fail to recognise and nurture the creative bends of their minds. So, should we forget about our creative selves? Not really. Saurabh Timochin's Kreative Reef focuses on making people realise the importance of creativity for both personal and professional growth.

Creating content that screams brilliance

Being a marketer by profession himself, Saurabh is well aware of the need for an imaginative mind to challenge the status quo and ascend in the path of success. Creative practices help people to realise their voices and strengths, leading to their increased self-confidence and productivity. In today's marketplace, even the big corporations emphasise creative thinking to develop innovative ideas and solve business problems. Kreative Reef, through its thought-provoking content, foresees harvesting the seeds of creativity in today's young minds.

Innovative minds curating perfection

Creative and innovative ideas make a business venture different from its market competitors and, eventually, successful. It is our creativity that makes us different from others, our businesses different from others. Without the creative approach, the market would be saturated with average products and services. Not only that, creativity is an essential element that makes an individual an accomplished entrepreneur. It improves our problem-solving skills and instils positive energy and confidence in us. At the same time, creative practices make us patient, which is something to look for in any powerful leader.

With Kreative Reef, Saurabh wants to create a platform that allows himself and others a platform where everyone's ingenuity can get an outlet and exposure.                                            

Talking about the mission of his standout initiative, Saurabh remarks, "I want to ignite people's creative spark through creative and thought-provoking content. My idea of creativity is to keep evolving, he added.

Saurabh wants Kreative Reef to be a platform where people can visit the site, get inspired, contribute their creative projects and, over time, develop a community for creators.

Upon asking Saurabh "why," he decided to start this initiative, he simply replied, I want Kreative Reef to be a place where people can learn that it's OK to make mistakes and that with a little bit of guidance, anyone can learn to think out of the box using. All of it while having fun."

The world is just awaiting creativity

People who can create can maximise growth opportunities in life. Being an intimate experience, the creative process makes one self-reliant and provides you with a sense of comfort and confidence. Looking at its effects on personal development, Saurabh wants to develop Kreative Reef as a self-development platform to promote creative thinking as a viable route to personal wellbeing. This self-taught designer is also right now working on a book on creativity and personal development to help all those people who are seeking inspiration and motivation.      

