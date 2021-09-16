Know About Anu Mitra's Journey From A Small Town Jamshedpur Girl To Bollywood Film 'Do Ajnabee'

It doesn't matter if you are a person from a small town or a major metropolis; what matters is your notion, big or small; anyone who can dream big, regardless of his village, town or city, will make it huge in life. Actress Anu Mitra expressed her concept of progress to the media.

Anu, who comes from a middle-class family of Jamshedpur, has had an inspirational journey in every way, and her story would be incomplete without a few particular mentions. Anu Mitra, the Instagram sensation and Jamshedpur, will appear in a Bollywood movie named "Do Ajnabee." She is super excited for her debut as she has given her years of struggle to reach this stage.

Anu's transformation from a small-town girl of Jamshedpur to a blooming actress has been extraordinary. Her childhood was humble, but her perspective has always been unique and elevated. She had an interest in the entertainment industry from childhood. Talking about the film, Anu said that Do Ajnabee is a murder mystery, where you will get to see something new and different. Sunny Thakur, Rehaan Roy, Aman Yatan Verma and Kurush Deboo will be seen in Do Ajnabee.

The film "Do Ajnabee" is produced under the "Blockbuster Films & Entertainment ''. The movie is directed by Sanjeev Kumar Rajput. He has got an appreciation for his previous movies like Haunted Hills. Sanjeev believes that "Do Ajnabee" will set another kind of benchmark in the industry.

However, the shoot got delayed due to COVID 19 lockdown. And now the shoot will resume from the last week of September. Talking about her debut and the experience, Anu Mitra said that it was a completely new and exciting experience as the new beginnings are always special. She took to her Instagram account to inform her fans that the song's recording for her debut film "Do Ajnabee" has been completed. She posted a picture with the caption--The song has been recorded for my upcoming feature film, Do Ajnabee. Yasser Desai and Palak Mucchal performed the song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTko91gDAMg/?utm_medium=copy_link

Anu believes that hard work and passion can lead you on the way to fulfilling your dreams. If you are willing to achieve something, you will surely achieve that at the right time. From watching Bollywood movies to acting in Bollywood, she has come a long way. She has always admired Kajol as an actress and idolized her.

Talking about her journey she said, the journey from Jamshedpur to Bollywood was not that easy, yet many artists are hailing from that town. So I have always been inspired by those artists. This project is very special to me as I can show the people who were opposing my decision of becoming an actress that, "I did it. My decision was not wrong."