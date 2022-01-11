Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

How Fabbeu Is Changing The Way Skin Care Marketing Works

This technology analysis your skin’s dullness , hydration , firmness , fine lines and wrinkles , and also smoothness.

How Fabbeu Is Changing The Way Skin Care Marketing Works

Trending

How Fabbeu Is Changing The Way Skin Care Marketing Works
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T18:46:42+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 6:46 pm

Necessity is the mother of invention . A phrase put into effect by 2 siblings from Mumbai – “ Ankiit Khemka “ and “ Bhavana Khemka “. Owner and co founder of the company – “ Fabbeu “ (which is accredited by start up India) , these 2 youth full apprentices of NMIMS ( Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies ) figured the root problem of teenagers this day and age and developed a technology effective and groovy enough for the GEN – Z.

This technology uses the AI expertise and matches the skin type separately for each individual and generates products best suited for every skin kind.

This technology analysis your skin’s dullness , hydration , firmness , fine lines and wrinkles , and also smoothness.

After those results, you will be provided with a skin care product that is best suited and best fits your form. Those suggested products are dermatologist recommended and verified so you can be rest assured with your skin care routine. Those products are even made in India and paraben free. Paraben , a preservative that is generally used in cosmetics and food business is considered a chemical for preventing harmful bacteria growth but in turn also affects some skin types. So, making it paraben free not only makes it chemical free but also skin friendly and accepted by many skin types, thus making it completely safe for the teenagers moreover. “We also intend to launch our products on major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, and will also move towards modern retail, MBOs, and leading offline stores soon. With our commitment to quality, we are zestful about making Fabbeu India’s leading skincare brand.” Adds Manish Khemka, Co-Founder at FABBEU

 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Diwakar Tiwari- A Diligent Entrepreneur Weaving Change In Digital Marketing World

Diwakar Tiwari- A Diligent Entrepreneur Weaving Change In Digital Marketing World

DJ Pranav Desai & His Outstanding Passion For Music

Krishna Sharma: Youngest Producer And Millionaire

Flywheel Energy Storage India: AMBER KINETICS – The Industry Leader

KYE Global: India’s biggest community for prominent entrepreneurs and influencers

Behind Talkies: The Fast Becoming Go-To Place For Tamil Entertainment News

Bnwwear – A Brand That Pushes The Boundaries Of Fashion By Providing A Holistic Welfare To Those In Need

Innovation Is The Key To Feed The Consumer Need

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

A Beauty Pageant That Transforms Lives. Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2021 Winner Is Gorgeous Amisha Sethi

A Beauty Pageant That Transforms Lives. Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2021 Winner Is Gorgeous Amisha Sethi

How To Foster A Positive Mindset And Stay Self-Motivated Amidst Adversity: Benjamin Berg

How To Foster A Positive Mindset And Stay Self-Motivated Amidst Adversity: Benjamin Berg

Actor/Producer Arradhya Maan Has A Busy Year Ahead

Actor/Producer Arradhya Maan Has A Busy Year Ahead

Battle Grounds Mobile India includes Kaztro Gaming's Voice Pack In The Game

Battle Grounds Mobile India includes Kaztro Gaming's Voice Pack In The Game

Read More from Outlook

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement