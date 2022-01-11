How Fabbeu Is Changing The Way Skin Care Marketing Works

Necessity is the mother of invention . A phrase put into effect by 2 siblings from Mumbai – “ Ankiit Khemka “ and “ Bhavana Khemka “. Owner and co founder of the company – “ Fabbeu “ (which is accredited by start up India) , these 2 youth full apprentices of NMIMS ( Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies ) figured the root problem of teenagers this day and age and developed a technology effective and groovy enough for the GEN – Z.

This technology uses the AI expertise and matches the skin type separately for each individual and generates products best suited for every skin kind.

This technology analysis your skin’s dullness , hydration , firmness , fine lines and wrinkles , and also smoothness.

After those results, you will be provided with a skin care product that is best suited and best fits your form. Those suggested products are dermatologist recommended and verified so you can be rest assured with your skin care routine. Those products are even made in India and paraben free. Paraben , a preservative that is generally used in cosmetics and food business is considered a chemical for preventing harmful bacteria growth but in turn also affects some skin types. So, making it paraben free not only makes it chemical free but also skin friendly and accepted by many skin types, thus making it completely safe for the teenagers moreover. “We also intend to launch our products on major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, and will also move towards modern retail, MBOs, and leading offline stores soon. With our commitment to quality, we are zestful about making Fabbeu India’s leading skincare brand.” Adds Manish Khemka, Co-Founder at FABBEU