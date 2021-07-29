From Musical.Ly To Modelling For Porsche And Amazon: Here Is How Junaid Malik Wrote His Success Story

If you think that TikTokers and those social media buffs are just lost youngsters killing their time in the hope of likes and comments, you haven’t come across Junaid Malik. This young boy was frowned upon by relatives and friends for spending too much time making videos for social media. All they wanted him to do was focus on his studies, but Junaid had different plans.

‘’It would be a lie if I say, I never considered a traditional career. After all, we all dream about that well-paying MNC job,’’ says Junaid. He says that he had plans to pursue an MBA too. However, he was passionate about acting. His interest in acting dates back to his school days in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, where he was always involved with skits and other events involving dramatics. Also, his love for movies and TV shows fueled his passion for acting. Junaid was still in college when he came across musical.ly and started making videos. He made sad videos featuring couples that started resonating with teenagers and young college-goers.

With patience and commitment, he reached 25k followers. However, soon after his milestone, Musical.ly merged into Tiktok. That was a phase of uncertainty, but Junaid didn’t lose his rigour. He kept improving his content, and the follower base kept increasing. Several milestones and millions of followers later, he reached about 9 million followers on TikTok in 2020. Unfortunately, TikTok was banned in India, and Junaid was amidst uncertainty again. Negative comments started flowing in again, and people remarked how a stable job would be better. However, Junaid was motivated by the positive feedback and love from his fans, and he decided to persist. He got onboarded on the Moj application and continued his content creation journey. Meanwhile, he also kept posting on Instagram.

Subsequently, he became the first content creator on Moj to reach a follower count of 1 million. He currently has 6.5 million followers on Moj and 816k followers on Instagram. Now, that is the perfect example of reaping the results of persistence and hard work.

Junaid had the chance to do video collaborations with celebrities like Chris Gayle, Aditya Narayan, Tulsi Kumar, etc. He also appeared as the brand ambassador for big brand names in India and abroad. These brands include Porsche, Amazon, Mi, Olx, Myntra, Mamaearth, Daniel Wellington, Lulu hypermarket, among others.

Junaid’s journey from a regular youngster to a beloved name among the fans was not easy, but he didn’t give up. He proved to the masses that any career can be worthwhile if one is committed to it. Junaid is proud of his career choice and is satisfied that he was meaningfully engaged during the lockdown. His Instagram bio mentions ‘sabr’, which means patience. He thanks God for his success and growth and wishes to keep going further in his journey.

