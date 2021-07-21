From Luxury Cars to Pets, K2 Group India Redefines Art of Doing Business

When Kings Auto, a venture of K2 Group India, launched its new showroom for premium cars in New Delhi last year, they had invited popular artist B Praak to do the honours. At that time, the pioneers in buying and selling pre-owned luxury cars in India had made it clear that they want to expand to the rest of the country as well. Since then, Mohit Bansal, Nitin Bansal and Shubham Bansal, partners behind the K2 Group India, have constantly achieved milestones on their way to becoming major pre-owned luxury car sellers in the country. At the same time, the company has also diversified into unique fields like their latest venture, ‘Dear Pet’, an e-commerce brand selling the latest pet products.

Let’s begin with what they do with well-crafted, modern luxury cars in the premium segment! The company not only provides the prospective buyers with relevant information about the financing policy & plan of the vehicle but also ensures a 100% satisfaction rate with its unique, quality check process that has a whopping 21 steps. This way, the customer gets all his money’s worth, but there are zero complaints against the used cars post the sale. They sell the latest beauties in the luxury market like Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes Benz GLS, Mini Cooper Countryman and BMW.

They operate through a customized delivery experience and special aftercare services, with more than 10,000 customers hooked on to Kings Auto. Once the pandemic struck the world as well as India, K2 Group India decided to launch Dear Pet as part of a heart-warming attempt to ensure that enough attention was drawn towards the voiceless animals. They were as affected by what was happening around them as their owners.

Professionals-entrepreneurs-cousins Mohit and Nitin Bansal, who are at the helm of affairs at this pet service, wanted to do something to care for the pets after Nitin’s pet dog passed away due to some health complications. The unfortunate incident made Nitin realise that it was very important to tend to the pets in the family with the help of the right products and services. The service also helps pets deal with issues like loneliness, which was a menace for the poor animals, especially the adopted ones. Since the owners lacked the relevant information, even they couldn’t turn to anyone for help.

Taking India’s growing passion for luxury to new heights, their vision is to “be extra coz minimal is boring!” Kings Auto is gearing to create a full-blown ecosystem for car enthusiasts who want access to premium car service. Talking about their mission further, Mohit & Shubham say, “We aim to bring luxury car’s owners the convenience they crave. Luxury is not just about owning a great car but getting the right type of assistance for it, whenever and wherever required.”

