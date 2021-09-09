Exceller Books: A Global Press Is Striving For Equality In The Publishing Industry

Motivated by the belief of giving power to one's expressions, a young and passionate team of creative professionals, Exceller Books is supporting budding writers to realise their dreams of publishing that first book! In a short period of time, it has earned a considerable global reputation by publishing books from more than 10 countries, covering four continents.

This startup publishing house based in Kolkata is strengthening its foothold with each passing day in this massive world of publishing. As a new-age publisher, Exceller Books is constantly exploring unique storylines and introducing new writers to thrill the readers with overwhelming truths of contemporary experience. In a constant search of fresh stories and unexplored genres, they have touched upon various kinds of books from different countries and contexts: drama, science fiction, fantasy, mythology, adventure, horror, detective fiction etc., to cater to the taste of a wide range of readers. Also, Exceller Books is one of the very few leading publishers encouraging literature not only in English but also in Hindi and Bengali and looking to explore opportunities to work in other regional languages.

After earning a substantial reputation in the publication field for nearly a decade, Dr. Sudipta Kumar Ghosh, the Founder, decided to branch into the field of book publication. By the time they started, the market was already saturated with self-publishing companies, churning out thousands of books every year, making it a real tough competition for startup publishers as well as aspiring writers. Stepping up from here, Exceller Books truly recognises that now the real challenge facing a writer is not to find a publisher but to be able to connect with the right audience in a truly global scenario. To offer a solution to this problem, they are focusing on multi-channel distribution, making books available in various online portals and physical bookstores worldwide. In the words of Dr. Ghosh, "Everybody should have the right to publish their work because it is the most basic right of a writer. So, as publishers, our primary responsibility is to eliminate the procedural complications and enable more editorial cooperation to create an effortless publishing culture. Only this way, we can promote a culture of large-scale knowledge exchange, which is the primary objective of the global publishing community."

Exceller Books always believes in expansion and is looking for opportunities for collaboration. Talking about their future plans in publication Ms. Anjita Ganguly, the co-founder states, "We have observed that nowadays people are more inclined to listening than reading mostly because it allows multi-tasking. And that marks a new trend in literature: Audiobooks. Keeping this in mind, we have plans to expand into audiobook productions with the sole purpose of promoting literature. Our oncoming projects will also be focused on the classics so that our new generations can relish the true flavour of the old literature and writings." Their newest initiative, Exceller Open, is a global education centre offering LIVE courses in a world-class virtual environment and open-access publishing opportunities to academicians and scholars on contemporary topics. Such innovative endeavours truly accomplish their vision of open knowledge culture, which has already started becoming a part of our lived experience.

