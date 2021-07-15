Entrepreneur Yash Tuteja Takes The 25-Year Legacy Of Meenakshi Salon & Academy To A New High. Here’s What He Has To Say!

In today’s time, education and career play a pivotal role in an individual’s life. Along with it, your social appearance and the way you carry yourself is also important. If you are someone who pays extra attention to looks and personal care, then visiting a salon would be an integral part of your lifestyle. With a variety of salons and beauty studios across the country, there are a few names that have established their legacy in the market. Meenakshi’s Salon & Academy is a successful brand that offers the finest beauty and hair services in Chhattisgarh.

Launched in 1996, Meenakshi’s Salon & Academy has its presence in Raipur, Bhilai and Bilaspur. Founded by Meenakshi Tuteja, a passionate lady behind creating modern-day styling, this salon has built its reputation as one of the most trusted names among all beauty enthusiasts. The Managing Director of Meenakshi’s Salon & Academy is Yash Tuteja, a prolific business mind managing and working towards technical advancements of the business. Yash’s zeal to scale the business has made a seamless transition of daily operations.

Always open to exploring different business horizons, Yash Tuteja has welcomed versatility in his work that has made him one successful name in the business world. While Meenakshi’s Salon & Academy has set its throne in the market for almost 25 years, Yash Tuteja has been managing its operations for nearly 13 years. Talking about the unmatchable success of Meenakshi’s Salon & Academy, Yash said, “I credit my mother behind its success. When I was a child, I have seen her work rigorously to start this beauty salon. Her passion and dedication towards building this brand have inspired me to take the business forward.”

Yash Tuteja is the Managing Director of Meenakshi’s Salon and Academy, a modern-day beauty salon chain in Chhattisgarh. He is responsible for introducing technical advancements and management to the business. His enthusiasm and hands-on approach has made him better equipped to handle the daily operations of the company. Started working at the age of 17, Yash got completely involved in the business to expand it and modernise it with new-age facilities.

Today their salon business is spread across Chhattisgarh with a team of almost 200 beauticians, makeup artists and hairstylists. “Our goal is to maintain consistency and offer premium quality beauty and hair care services to our customers”, revealed Mr. Tuteja. Besides this, Yash Tuteja runs and manages various other organisations, including the Tuteja Academy, an educational platform that helps candidates prepare for competitive exams. Moreover, the entrepreneur is also the president of an NGO called Aashayien that work towards the public welfare and the betterment of society.

