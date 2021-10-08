Entrepreneur Narendra Desai On How To Balance Personal And Business Life

Every individual once in his lifetime encounters the fatigue of juggling between professional and personal life. These two lives are distinct from each other, and respecting the distinctness is the only way to live it.

Narendra Desai, a lifestyle influencer and lucrative entrepreneur, is the epitome of success. A perfect example for many as he rightly discerns the art of maintaining a healthy work-life balance. He says, “If you genuinely want to have a calm and less fussy life then you should vacate your individual life at your home and professional life at your office desk.”

Nonetheless, One cannot afford to exist without tasting the two lives. Professional life keeps you on the move and boosts you to achieve your goal, whereas personal life bestows you happiness and keeps you sane.

The two lives should complement each other, a thriving work-life will drive your personal life, and a delighted private life will motivate you at work.

However, the pandemic situation has made the bad conditions terrible. With the idea of work-from-home, the professional is depleted, and personal life is strangled. There are no physical rooms like before, and therefore people find it difficult to function with the imaginary horizons.

Here is what Mr. Desai has to say regarding this, “We all have our foot stuck in the same bucket. Burning out is going to worsen things. Decide your dedicated hours and play according to time.”

Life isn’t easy. It has to be made. Physical and mental well-being has a tremendous influence on both lives. Therefore companies now assist consultants to lessen their employee’s hardship to gain their satisfaction and uncompromised productivity.