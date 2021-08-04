Dr. Madhuri Agarwal Of Yavana Aesthetics' Suggestion To Bride's For Their D-Day

Yavana Aesthetics and Dr. Madhuri Agarwal is a one-stop destination for all beauty/ aesthetic treatments in the town. A learned professional, she has done her MD in Dermatology from LTMMC Mumbai and an advanced diploma in Dermatology and Venereology from the College of Physicians & Surgeons, Mumbai. She is also an MD in alternative medicines. Coming with a wonderful suggestion for brides, she guides them to get any treatment done six months before their wedding to have a profound result until their honeymoon period.

Dr. Agarwal believes that brides should start their skincare treatments preferably three to six months before their wedding to get visibly appreciable results. When started on time, especially as per skin's concern, the results will be gratifying and long-lasting until the honeymoon period. The time duration depends on skin types and the skin concerns too. She says that hair removal lasers need to be planned in advance and would require up to a year for good results.

Dr. Madhuri sharing her experience says, "Beauty / aesthetic treatments are only effective when done with proper care and well maintained. And to get desired results, a time protocol has to be followed. Meanwhile, avoiding sunlight, applying sunscreen regularly, avoiding exfoliating too much, not being exposed to any kind of makeup for at least 24 hours after the treatment is some vital aftercare. My personal experience with clients has been a positive one. They've considered my suggestions and later loved the outcome. It's essential to know your treatment beforehand, so it's helpful while maintaining."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine