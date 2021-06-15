Chhattisgarh’s Daughter Naina Tastes Success After 10 Years Of Persistent Effort And Training

“Congratulation and best wishes to mountaineer Naina Singh Dhakad, daughter of Chhattisgarh's pride, Bastar, on conquering the world's highest peak Mount Everest”, tweeted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel. Chhattisgarh Government’s pro-youth policy is proving to be a success. Ms. Naina Singh Dhakad, a resident of Bastar has brought laurels to not just her native Bastar, but also to the state. On June 1st at 9 am, she made her name into the records of history as she touched the world’s highest peak – the Mount Everest. Ms. Naina Singh has become the first woman mountaineer from Chhattisgarh to reach Mount Everest (8848.86 m). Besides this extraordinary achievement, she has also conquered the Mount Lhotse (8516 m). At the world’s largest peak, Naina hoisted the Indian tricolor and the state emblem. "I am Naina Singh Dhakad hailing from a small village of Chhattisgarh's Bastar. I got a chance to unfurl tricolour on two of the highest peaks of the world. After successfully conquering Mount Lhotse, the world's 4th highest peak (8516m) on May 23, 2021 at 10am, I unfurled the tricolor on Mt Everest, world’s highest peak (8848.86m) on June 1, 2021 at 9am. It was a privilege for me," Naina wrote on her Facebook account. It is pertinent to note that the foundations of her success were supported by the State Government and the Bastar Administration.

Throughout the expedition, Naina had shown immense grit and determination. There were other fellow mountaineers who could not reach the peak owing to bad weather and injuries.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel appreciated and said ‘’everything is possible through determination”

Appreciating her achievement, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stressed that through sheer determination and persistent efforts, everything becomes possible. Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey added, "Naina has conquered the highest mountain peak of the world with her determination, willpower and indomitable courage. Chhattisgarh is proud of her achievement."

10 years of consistent effort and determination

Bastar's daughter Naina Singh Dhakad is a resident of a tribal-dominated village Actaguda. She has been preparing for her achievement and goal since the last 10 years. She had also climbed the peaks of the Great Himalayas. Besides, she had also participated in the Snow Man track event in Bhutan, along with Bachendri Pal- the first Indian woman to scale Everest.

Naina's household expenses incurred by Mother's pension amount

Naina was of a young age when her father passed away. Her mother raised all her three siblings through the rocky road. Naina’s household expenses are incurred by her mother’s pension amount. In her village, one brother runs a tea shop and the other brother has a small grocery store. However, Naina constructively took on this challenge and persistently pursued her passion of mountaineering. Despite struggles, she had always aspired to be at the top. As per Naina, she was informed about mountain climbing through the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp organized in 2009 while she was a school student.

Supported and Encouraged by the Bastar District Administration

Collector and District Magistrate Bastar, Rajat Bansal informed that last year Naina had missed the Everest expedition due to financial reasons. This year, based on directions and encouragement policies of the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, the Bastar District Administration supported by NMDC had championed Naina’s dream and passion. On 1st April 2021, she left had from Jagdalpur in an expedition to conquer the Everest. Chhattisgarh Government has been continuously encouraging youngsters of the state to come forward and pursue their passion- an example of which is the achievement of mountaineer Naina Singh Dhakad. Further, Collector Bastar added that the youngsters of Bastar have immense talent and novel skill sets. If the right policies coupled by nurturing facilities are provided, Bastar has the capacity to have hundreds of Naina’s. Naina has inspired and motivated thousands of youngsters through her courage and achievement. She has become a beacon of hope for youngsters of Chhattisgarh.

