B4blaze's OTT B4Movies Expands Its Movie Collections To Kollywood

Today onwards, your favourite Tamil Movies will be available on B4Movies App. The Managing Director of the B4 Entertainments, Ayyappan Sreekumar, announced that Tamil movies would be available on the B4 Movies app via his official Twitter. B4blaze website is mainly focusing on south Indian film related news. Due to this covid pandemic, film releases are affected, and most of the films moved to OTT platforms, and almost all OTT are paid, which is why the B4blaze website started its non-exclusive OTT platform for free with non-exclusive movies.

After 10 months of B4Movies release, They got 25000 installations, and now they extend their collection to Kollywood films which are non-exclusive and will be available to watch on the B4 movies app for free of cost. Now, B4movies have more than 500 non-exclusive Malayalam movies available with many sorting options. People can search for their favourite movie or their famous actor's movie. This is the thing that makes the application incredible inside and out. Moreover, the application will notify the installers when another film comes on the app.

On the B4blaze website, They explained how to use the app for a better user experience; here is it :

https://b4blaze.com/tech/b4blaze-presents-b4movies-app-how-to-use-it-73065/

The Android application is currently accessible in the Play Store for 100% free. So everybody can watch their classic favourite Malayalam films at no additional expense, and it isn't delivered in an iOS application store. Ayyappan Sreekumar said, "As it is focused on those who cannot pay and watch movies, we are not releasing the B4movies iOS version." App download link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.b4movies.app

