Assiduus Global Eyes Massive Growth Surge As Cloudtail India Ceases Operations

Last week, news of Cloudtail India ceasing operations surfaced and millions of growth-minded E-commerce marketplace sellers were left in a tight spot, looking to find supply chain and distribution partners to help them sell their products and expand their businesses.

As theworld's largest & fastest growing, cross-border, multi-platform E-commerce supply chain and distributions company, Assiduus Global can become your E-commerce acceleration partner.

The team at Assiduus has years of experience and expertise in building and scaling several domestic brands in the Nutraceuticals, Healthcare, Food Supplements and Beauty business verticals. They soon realized that they could take Assiduus' strengths, i.e. technology, supply chain, logistics and operations, to multiple other brands and expand their businesses across multiple global E-commerce marketplaces.

Over the last half-decade, Assiduus has been productively scaling incumbent Fortune 500 companies as well as upcoming D2C brands across the globe and expanding their footprint across international territories by efficiently leveraging data, its patent-pending technology and intelligence to offer brands exhaustive research-based actionable insights that drive higher E-commerce rankings, ROI and deliver results with credibility and consistency.

Assiduus' global distribution capabilities are backed by its proprietary patent-pending cutting-edge technology that helps build and scale businesses across leading global E-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Noon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa and the like.

Assiduus founder, CEO Dr Somdutta Singh adds, "Assiduus capably deciphers customer insights and analytics to help businesses scale, save time and grow rapidly. We seamlessly synchronize inventory and distribution across every purchasing channel, use our data science foundation and patent-pending tech to identify acceleration gaps and execute strategies that fill those gaps unleashing a brands' full potential."

Earmarked amongst the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc., Assiduus operates across five continents and 10+ global E-commerce marketplaces. Assiduus' teams across global locations give brands the local expertise they need to win in new markets. In 2020, the company had witnessed 250% business growth while being able to generate $200+ Million in revenue for their clients globally.

Anuj Jain on Assiduus's Advisory Board says, "Assiduus is one of the largest players in the world that offers end-to-end E-commerce solutions. Brands have experienced quantifiable, lucrative expansion when applying Assiduus' E-commerce acceleration solutions to their business and strategy. Some of the largest brands in the world trust Assiduus with their global E-commerce business, and their long-lasting partnerships are a testament to this."

With a vision of becoming a unicorn by 2025, Assiduus is on a mission to enable D2C brands to reach their global E-commerce goals. With the team's combined tech acumen and experience in building and scaling D2C brands at the helm, Assiduus is propelled by a team that's young, passionate and, most importantly, understands how global E-commerce marketplaces function. Their mantra stands, Think E-commerce, Think Assiduus!

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine