Ashley Massengill Talks About How Delegating Helped Her Elevate To An 8-Figure Empire

We live in times of endless business opportunities and fierce competition in every niche at the same time. Starting and scaling a business globally has never been easier, yet we see figures like a 90% failure rate for startups.

Wondering why that happens?

The biggest reason is the lack of knowledge of processes and the right way to analyze actions. Small steps taken in your business can mean the difference between success and failure.

To help everyone reading this article get a higher chance of success in the business world, I unravel one of the biggest secrets of success directly from a multi-millionaire: Ashley Massengill.

Delegating is something that any business cannot afford to avoid, and I got the chance to discuss it directly with the mistress of delegation herself.

Who is Ashley Massengill?

Ashley Massengill comes from a humble background and is famous for going from getting evicted out of her house for non-payment to making $1 Million in the first 40 mins of her launching her online course.

She was an everyday girl working a day job just a few years ago, and her will to take action and responsibility for her life has helped her achieve the unthinkable.

In less than five years into the world of business, she has made over $30 million from her companies, built 7+ sources of income, won 8 millionaire awards, and much more.

The power of delegation and how has that helped Ashley

Ashley describes delegation as one of the biggest secrets to her successes in business.

Efficiently delegating tasks to the right people and processes are more important than working hard in your business.

The major chunk of delegations in Ashley's business is automation which she defines as "the most important piece on my chessboard."

She has set up automated systems, e.g., everyone who joins her training is directly sent to her private members' Fb group. A person usually does this process, but she chooses automation which means she has to hire fewer employees.

The role of the human touch

Ashley also explains a fine line between automating tasks and losing the human touch. Finding a balance is crucial in business, and you get to master that balance with experience.

Instead of sending an automated email for monthly updates, Ashley prefers sharing these updates with her students via a live person. This ensures that her customers do not feel like they are just another number on her list of customers but hold some value.

Delegation is the secret to scaling your business

It is pretty common for entrepreneurs to take everything on their shoulders and avoid delegation. This is one of the biggest reasons stopping businesses from scaling.

Ashley explains that people grow a business and delegating tasks and processes to people allows business owners to grow their operations and reach the next level in their entrepreneurship journey.

Ashley's business's automation and human touchpoints allow her to prioritize every person joining her training. She focuses on her strengths in business, i.e., researching, studying, marketing, copywriting, etc., while the systems powered by delegations handle the operations in her company.

You should build a similar system in your business and get the time to focus on growth activities directly linked to increased revenue.

The future, in the words of Ashley

The world is changing rapidly, and delegation has become a necessity for growth these days compared to being a choice a few years ago.

She will work on delegating more of her day-to-day tasks while automating most of them in the future.

I hope this motivates you to work out a similar system for yourself and build a business that produces massive value for you and millions of other people.

To know more about Ashley, you can check her out on Instagram @ashley_massengill.