Ag Polypacks Combining Aesthetics And Functionality To Packaging Solutions

Take a moment and think of the number of bottles, containers, jars, boxes, pumps, caps, closures, wrappers, packets, containers, plastic films you see and handle every day. Packaging is found everywhere around us in today’s time. The packaging industry is one of the most essential and significant ones supporting many other mainstream industries.

AG PolyPacks Pvt Ltd is one of the renowned packaging companies in India. The company initially started with the distribution of packaging products in 1997 and has been encouraging the growth of many Cosmetic Food and Pharmaceutical firms since then. AG expanded its reach in India by setting up offices in Ghaziabad in 2007, Vapi in 2017, and Mumbai in 2018. The company also established its first manufacturing plant in 2013 and 2020, inaugurated its world-class logistic park with an inbuilt manufacturing unit. With a turnover of 92 cr in 2018-19, 116cr in 2019-20, and 190 cr in 2020-21, the company grows by 30% annually and aspires to reach 500 crores by 2025.

There is no denying that the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of every single one of us and the way we live. It is a time of global, economic, and social uncertainties, and packaging plays a central role in market entry. AG PolyPacks has administered various changes in their work to stay at the forefront of this crisis.

1. AG PolyPacks drive toward sustainability in packaging.

Sustainable packaging solutions as the bearer of the brand message have influenced the purchase decision and strengthen brand loyalty. Although sustainability has suffered a setback, it remains a major key shaping trend in the industry.

Products being packaged in non-recyclable materials or being over-packed has got people’s garbage cans filling up, which has got the consumers to think about the situation. AG stays on the right side of any environmental damage with a continuous lookout for more sustainable and innovative measures to maintain ecologically and economically sustainable packaging.

2. Heightened hygiene concerns

With people increasingly prioritizing hygiene concerns, we thoroughly expect hygiene packaging to be a perpetual trend in this industry. With GMP and a controlled environment, goods are manufactured and packed in a cleanroom facility with the best-in-class process. These goods are ready to pass any stringed norms of pharmaceutical or food packaging requirements. Further innovations like tamper-proof packaging, use of UV masterbatches, antimicrobial coatings on available touch zones have been a matter of consideration on our behalf.

With the rise of touchless, there are myriad opportunities that allow the packaged products to stand out on the shelves. AG PolyPacks remains to improve the package designing, material-related innovations and produce alternative solutions that are easy to use, cost-effective, and sustainable.

3. Newfound enthusiasm contributing to the ecosystem using recyclable packaging.

Everybody is looking for recyclable packaging, and AG PolyPacks is well equipped to produce the best quality products using100% recyclable resin. During this crisis, consumers want to ensure that their product and packaging have been touched by less. AG PolyPacks has worked on such production processes through technology and conscious efforts by reducing the number of potential touchpoints that eventually pave the way for better customer satisfaction and commitment to drive sustainability over the coming years.

Although not all post-Covid changes are new, they are going to intensify as time passes. A direct-to-consumer model is being appreciated more and more as primary and secondary packaging merges to avoid added transport charges and engage in protective shipping.

Starting from a team of 2, AG has grown to a family of 450 and appreciates the efforts of every member. Putting new designs in the spotlight to deliver impactful outcomes and ensure customer satisfaction is what they strive for. With the absolute focus on cost, performance, and convenience, AG PolyPacks have mastered creating ideas that power and drive significant growth of all its clients and partners.

