No Indian Cricket Coach Announcement Today, Need To Talk To Kohli: Ganguly

Member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and former India captain Sourav Ganguly said there will be no Indian cricket team coach announcement today, adding that the panel needs few more days to decide.

“We will hold on for a few days on announcement of India’s next coach, need to talk to few other people specially Virat Kohli," said Ganguly

The decision to withhold the appointment is a clear indication that Ravi Shastri is no longer a runaway favourite for the top job after Virender Sehwag appeared in person for the interview which went on for two hours.

It was revealed that five people including Shastri, Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput and Richard Pybus appeared for interview while Phil Simmons made himself unavailable.

The CAC comprises former captains Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly along with VVS Laxman. Tendulkar joined today's proceedings via skype as he is currently in London.

"We will hold on to the announcements as we need a few more days. We feel there is no hurry, the Sri Lanka tour is coming in a few days' time," Ganguly told mediapersons.

Ganguly made it clear that they are looking at the bigger picture for the next two years and will take a decision in the best interest of Indian cricket.

Reiterating the policy of the BCCI, Ganguly stated that any appointment will be made till the World Cup.

"Once we make this announcement, it has to be till the World Cup (2019)," said Ganguly.

Ganguly said that the presentations given by coaches on their roadmap for Indian cricket were no different from what they saw last year.

"From what we have heard from the coaches, it is not different from last year. We will take a call in the due course of time. We are not in a hurry. Sri Lanka is a long tour. We want to make sure that everybody is in synchronisation.

"It's not me, Sachin, Amitabh ji (Chaudhary) or Rahul (Johri), who will play. It is the players who will be playing and the support staff will be there. Everybody should be in synchronisation," Ganguly said in a matter-of-fact manner.

He made it clear that skipper Virat Kohli remains an important cog in the decision-making process.

"Virat is an important cog in the system and we will take a call which would be the best way forward for the team and the boys because they are going to play."

(With PTI inputs)