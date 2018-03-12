No Additional Conditions For First Meeting Between Trump And Kim: White House

There will be no additional conditions for the first-ever meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the White House has confirmed.



"This potential meeting has been agreed to, there are no additional conditions being stipulated," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said.



"...but, again they - they cannot engage in missile testing, they cannot engage in nuclear testing and they can't publicly object to the U.S.-South Korea planned military exercises," he added.



The officials' comments followed the surprise announcement last week that President Donald Trump has agreed to meet the North Korea's Kim Jong-un by May, reported Canada's CBC News.



The US-North Korea politics made a breakthrough on Friday when Kim Jong invited Trump for a meeting, and the latter duly accepted to meet by May.



A senior US official said North Korea offered to suspend their nuclear missile testing alongside their invitation for talks. The official also said there are no plans to suspend the upcoming planned military exercises with South Korea.



The administration officials credited toughened economic sanctions imposed by the United Nations, and pushed by the United States, with helping bring Kim to the brink of negotiations, according to the report.



Trump believes that the upcoming groundbreaking talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "tremendous success" and also expressed confidence in Pyongyang's "promise" to suspend missile tests.



"The promise is they wouldn't be shooting off missiles in the meantime, and they're looking to de-nuke. So that'd be great," the US president said.

(ANI)