Nissan Kicks SUV In Pictures: Exterior, Interior & Features Revealed

In the compact SUV space, where looks matter quite a bit, how does the Nissan Kicks fare?

13 December 2018
  • The Nissan Kicks will be launched in January 2018. 
  • Pre-launch bookings will begin from 14 December 2018.
  • India will get an exclusive version, which is dimensionally bigger than the international model. 
  • Will share diesel and petrol engine with its Renault sibling, the Captur.

Nissan Kicks

After getting the first glimpse of the India-spec Nissan Kicks a couple of months ago, we have finally had a look at it inside out. There are some substantial differences between India-spec Nissan Kicks and the one sold globally. Let’s walk you through the details of the car in pictures.

The India-spec Nissan Kicks is based on the B0 platform just like other Renault-Nissan compact SUVs in India. So it’s bigger and slightly more imposing than the global-spec Kicks which is based on the V platform that also underpins the Micra.

Nissan Kicks

It looks quite SUV-like from the front, thanks to a high-set bonnet and a strong dose of chrome on the V motion grille. The grille is flanked by upswept headlights which comprise of blacked out auto LED projectors and multi-reflector units. Adding to its premiumness are the LED daytime running lamps. There’s also a faux skid plate and rectangular fog lamps with cornering functionality.

Nissan Kicks

The Kicks gets slightly flared wheel arches with black cladding which accentuates its SUV characteristics. At 210mm, its ground clearance is the highest in the segment, same as the Renault Captur.

Nissan Kicks

The higher variants get twin-spoke 17-inch machine cut alloy wheels shod in 215/60 cross-section tyres.

Nissan Kicks

What particularly begs for your attention is the floating roof design with roof rails and a distinctive kink over the C-pillar, identical to the global version. 

Nissan Kicks

For some more bling, you can also opt for a dual-tone paint job.

Nissan Kicks

At the rear, highlights include the boomerang shaped tail lamps but with incandescent bulbs instead of the LED inserts seen on the Renault Captur. Overall, the design is quite striking, with cuts and creases on almost every part of the SUV. 

Nissan Kicks Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks Nissan Kicks

The party trick on the Nissan Kicks is the 360-degree camera which means there are cameras placed on the front Nissan badge, door-mounted outside rearview mirrors and under the chrome strip that runs across the rear end. It offers a virtual bird’s eye view, front view, side view and rear view of the SUV, all of which come in handy while parking.

Nissan Kicks

Entering the Kicks is quite easy as it should be for a high rider. On the inside, it gets a dual-tone brown and black theme with carbon-fibre finish at certain places.

Nissan Kicks

Leather has been generously used for the touch points to make it feel premium. So you get it on seats, steering wheel, gear knob and even as door inserts. The leather upholstery on the seats is perforated and also features a quilted pattern.

Nissan Kicks

Taking centre stage on the dash is the 8-inch floating touchscreen, which is largest in the segment. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as Nissan Connect telematics control.

Nissan Kicks

The Nissan telematics services keep owners informed about various statistics of their vehicle in real time via an app. With the Kicks, Nissan is adding smartwatch support for the Nissan Connect app.

Nissan Kicks

The instrument console comprises of analogue dials for the tachometer and engine temperature, while the speedometer and MID are digital. Overall, the setup looks quite similar to the one in the Captur.

Nissan Kicks

A climate control unit, which is offered as standard, is placed right below the touchscreen unit with the push-button for start/stop placed rather oddly at the bottom right corner. 

Nissan Kicks

Rear passengers also get dedicated AC vents and folding armrest with twin cup holders. 

The Nissan Kicks’ 400-litre boot should be enough to gobble up your family’s weekend luggage. It is marginally bigger than the Captur’s (392 litres) and is identical to the Creta’s. 

With the basics covered and competitive list of features, the Kicks does seem like a promising product.

Source: cardekho.com

