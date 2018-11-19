New Maruti Ertiga 2018 Expected Prices: How Will It Compare Against Mahindra Marazzo, Innova Crysta

New Ertiga is expected to get a starting price of over Rs 7 lakh, more than that of the current Ertiga LXi (O), which retails at Rs 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

Bookings open for Rs 11,000 at Maruti Arena showrooms

Five colour options including a new dark red shade

More feature-rich variants, petrol engine with SHVS tech might make it more expensive than the outgoing model

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the second-gen Ertiga in India on November 21. The MPV can be booked by paying an amount of Rs 11,000 at any of Maruti’s Arena dealerships across the country. Expected to be more feature-packed than before, the new Ertiga is likely to be more expensive than the current-gen MPV. Before we take a look at the next-gen Ertiga’s expected prices, let’s check out the prices of the outgoing model:

With the introduction of the new Ertiga 2018, Maruti is going to do away with the ‘Optional’ safety pack that it offers on the L variants. Standard equipment on offer should comprise of dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors. The additional safety kit is expected to make the Ertiga a tad more expensive than the outgoing model.

Moreover, higher variants of the Ertiga are expected to pack goodies such as fog lamps, projector headlamps, new design alloy wheels, chrome door handles and climate control. These should also result in the new Ertiga being more expensive than the old.

Also affecting its price will be the bigger, 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a mild hybrid system for a total output of 105PS of power and 138Nm of torque. This engine was first introduced in the new Ciaz. The 1.3-litre diesel SHVS engine from the outgoing model will soldier on unchanged. The new Ertiga will be offered in five colours: red, grey, white, blue and silver. With the variables listed, here are the estimated prices of the second-gen Ertiga for India:

Note: These are estimated prices. Final prices are expected to vary.

Source: cardekho.com