Military Solutions Locked And Loaded Should N.Korea Act Unwisely, Says US President Trump

With tension escalating between the US and North Korea, President Donald Trump has added fuel to the fire, tweeting: "Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely."

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

In his tweet, the US President said he hopes "Kim Jong Un will find another path".

Earlier, Trump had issued warnings to North Korea, saying things will happen to the country like it "never thought possible" if Pyongyang thinks about attacking America or any of its allies.

Referring to his Tuesday's statement that North Korean threat to the US will be met with "fire and fury", he said the message wasn't tough enough and it's time to act for the people of America.

"It's the first time they've heard it like they heard it. Frankly, the people that were questioning that statement, was it too tough, maybe it wasn't tough enough," Trump told reporters at his summer vacation home at Bedminster in New Jersey yesterday.

"They've been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years, and it's about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries. So, if anything, maybe that statement wasn't tough enough," he added.

The president was responding to a question on Tuesday's remarks, which has attracted criticism from traditional foreign policy experts and Democratic lawmakers.

"We are backed 100 percent by our military. We are backed by everybody.. We're backed by many other leaders. I noticed that many senators and others, today came out very much in favour of what I said. But, if anything, that statement may not be tough enough," Trump said.

"The people of this country should be very comfortable, and I will tell you this, if North Korea does anything in terms of even thinking about attack on anybody that we love or we represent or our allies or us, they can be very, very nervous," Trump said.

"They should be very nervous, because things will happen to them like they never thought possible. He (Kim Jong-Un) has been pushing the world around for a long time. I have great respect for what China and what Russia did, and we got a 15- to-nothing vote," he added.

