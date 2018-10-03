Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain vs Volvo V90 Cross Country: Specification Comparison

Mercedes-Benz has launched the E-Class All-Terrain in India at a price tag of Rs 75 lakh. It doesn’t have any rival in the Indian market except for the Volvo V90 Cross Country, which is priced at Rs 65.31 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). So let's see how these two elevated estates fare against each other on paper.

Dimensions

The Volvo is longer, taller and wider than the Mercedes-Benz.

Engine

Both the raised estate wagons are powered by 2.0-litre diesel engines. However, the Volvo is the more powerful car here.

The Volvo’s D5 engine makes 41PS/80Nm more than the Mercedes’ OM 654 unit.

When it comes to transmission, the E-Class All-Terrain gets a 9-speed gearbox while the Volvo is equipped with a 8-speed unit. Both the cars here get a 4WD system for off-roading.

Features

Safety

Volvo V90 Cross Country: Six airbags and emergency brake assist

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain: Seven airbags, emergency brake assist and run-flat tyres

Driver Assistance

Volvo V90 Cross Country: Adaptive cruise control with pilot assist, front and rear collision mitigation system, lane keep assist, blind-spot detection system with cross traffic alert, 360 degree camera, front and rear pilot assist, hill start assist, hill descent control and heads-up display.

Mercedes-E Class All Terrain: Dynamic Select with All-Terrain driver programme, reverse parking camera, front and rear parking sensors and park pilot

Infotainment

Volvo V90 Cross Country: 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Bower & Wilkins sound system, CD player, and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Mercedes-E Class All Terrain: 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other features

Volvo V90 Cross Country: To make the V90 CC’s cabin a comfortable place to be in, Volvo has fitted it with features such as Nappa leather upholstery, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, heated windscreen, powered front seats, powered tailgate, electrically foldable rear seats, auto dimming IRVM and ORVMs, rear air suspension and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Mercedes-E Class All Terrain: Compared to the V90, the E-Class All-Terrain feels under equipped in this department as well. It gets three-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM and ORVMs, panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, air suspension, Artico leather upholstery, foldable rear seat and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Price

The Volvo undercuts the Merc by around Rs 10 lakh. It’s slightly bigger and gets more safety tech on board. The V90 Cross Country is also more powerful than the E-Class All-Terrain, and that is why we think it makes for a more value-for-money proposition in this comparison.

