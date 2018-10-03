Mercedes-AMG A 35 Breaks Cover At Paris Motor Show 2018

Mercedes-Benz has kicked off the 2018 Paris Motor Show by introducing the AMG A 35 4MATIC, an all-new entry-level performance hatchback to take on the likes of the Audi S3, Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Mini Cooper S.

Marking its first public debut since it was previewed online last month, the Mercedes-AMG A 35 is positioned between the flagship A45 and the much calmer Mercedes-Benz A-Class, from which it borrows a lot of its traits.

Powered by a newly developed 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine, the latest AMG offering makes an impressive 306PS of power and 200Nm of torque. Paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the new engine can propel you from 0-100kmph in a hair-raising 4.7 seconds. Top speed has been electronically limited to 250kmph.

The A 35 AMG also comes with 4-wheel drive as standard, and the power is fully variable from exclusive front-wheel to a 50:50 distribution between front and rear axle.

With a cockpit to match the performance under the bonnet, the A 35 sports dual dashboard displays with a newly designed AMG centre console to switch between functions like the ESC, manual transmission mode, driving modes and adaptive adjustable suspension. Another highlight is the new MBUX user interface which boosts the connectivity quotient of the hot hatch significantly through seamless voice commands.

Mercedes-Benz has not yet stated whether it will get the A 35 to India. But as an introduction to the AMG performance lifestyle, this hot hatch makes a lot of sense here, given that it is likely to be priced below the more expensive AMG A45. Deliveries of the AMG A 35 are likely to begin early 2019 in Europe with other markets to follow suit.

Source: zigwheels.com