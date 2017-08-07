Man Who Allegedly Stabbed 16-Year-Old Junaid Khan In Train Arrested From Mumbai
The prime accused in the killing of Muslim youth Junaid onboard a Mathura-bound train, was arrested today from Dhule district of Maharashtra, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said today.
A statement released by the GRP said that a team was sent to Dhule following on a tip-off information that the accused person was hiding there.
The main accused was arrested and would be produced before a court tomorrow, the GRP said. The name of the accused was not given in the statement.
Earlier, the police had arrested several persons including a 50-year-old Delhi government employee in connection with the murder, but the prime accused had been at large.
The incident had triggered a nation-wide outrage.
17-year-old Junaid was stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers, was returning home to Khandawli village in Ballabgarh after shopping for Eid in Delhi.
Junaid was killed while his brothers - Hashim and Sakir - were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them onboard the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations.
The youth's body was dumped close to Asaoti village in Faridabad district. (PTI)
