Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Madhya Pradesh's Energy Sector To Get A Rs.13,000 Crore Boost For Modernization And Infrastructural Development

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan aims to make Madhya Pradesh a leading state in solar power generation.

Madhya Pradesh's Energy Sector To Get A Rs.13,000 Crore Boost For Modernization And Infrastructural Development
Madhya Pradesh's Energy Sector To Get A Rs.13,000 Crore Boost For Modernization And Infrastructural Development | Outlook

Trending

Madhya Pradesh's Energy Sector To Get A Rs.13,000 Crore Boost For Modernization And Infrastructural Development
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T16:37:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 4:37 pm

The energy sector of Madhya Pradesh is going to get a financial boost as Union Power Minister R K Singh has announced an allocation of Rs 13,000 crore for Madhya Pradesh for modernization and infrastructure development.

Singh made the announcement in a joint meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and top officials of the energy department on Thursday evening, the official from the public relations department said. “Madhya Pradesh will get Rs 13,000 crore for modernisation and infrastructure development in the energy sector. The reforms being carried out in the energy sector are praiseworthy and the innovations followed by the state for reducing energy losses are novel and implementable,” the official said quoting Singh.

Chouhan expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union power minister for sanctioning the amount to the state. He  further said that the world heritage site of Sanchi will be developed as a “totally green city”, where all electricity requirements will be met with solar power and will draw the attention of the world.

Related Stories

One Year Of Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

The power minister said that the best work is being done in the energy sector in the state.
Singh pointed out that there was no power shortage in the state, there was focus on generating green energy and in comparison, to other states, the power management was also much better here, the official said

(With PTI Inputs)

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Power/Electricity Infrastructure
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, New Zealand are in the driver's seat following brilliant half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham at stumps on Day 2.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement