Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Loses To Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 21-13 To Crash Out - Highlights

Defending champion PV Sindhu bowed out of the BWF World Championships 2021 losing in straight games against Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals. Get the highlights of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying.

BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Loses To Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 21-13 To Crash Out - Highlights
Tai Tzu Ying beat PV Sindhu to sail into the semifinal of the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain on Friday. Get highlights of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying here. | AP

Trending

BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Loses To Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 21-13 To Crash Out - Highlights
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T15:54:57+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 3:54 pm

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu's badminton skills and mental strength will be tested to the fullest when the Indian superstar faces Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in a Badminton World Federation world championship 2021 match in Huelva, Spain on Friday afternoon. Get here live scores and updates of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying's match.

PV Sindhu once again falls to her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying. It was fairly a one-sided game. Sindhu showed flashes of her brilliance but wasn't enough against a player of Tai Tzu's caliber. Tai Tzu will now play against the winner of the match between He Bingjao and  Han Yue in the semifinals.

The other Indians on the fray are Kidambi Srikanth against Mark Caljouw (Netherlands), HS Prannoy against Kean Yew Loh (Singapore) and Lakshay Sen against Jun Peng Zhao (China). 

15:18 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 21-13 PV Sindhu

That's it. Tai Tzu Ying dominates her way to the semifinals with a 21-13 win. Job done in 41 minutes.  

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

15:18 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 19-13 PV Sindhu

 Tai Tzu regains back her five-point lead. Sindhu is slowly losing away from the match.

15:16 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 15-13 PV Sindhu

Kind of bunus point for Sindhu as Tai Tzu hits the net. 

15:15 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 12-12 PV Sindhu

Sindhu levels the score. Unsuccessful review by Tai Tzu. Sindhu has upped the ante and is looking more aggressive now.  

15:10 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 11-8 PV Sindhu

At the interval, Tai Tzu Ying keeps a 3-point lead against Sindhu.   

15:04 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 10-7 PV Sindhu

Sindhu is really struggling against the drop shots from Tai Tzu Ying.   

15:04 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 4-6 PV Sindhu

There is no stopping Tai Tzu here. She is using her power for the long shots and also making Sindhu run the whole court. But some unforced errors from Tai Tzu gives Sindhu the lead.    

14:59 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 2-3 PV Sindhu

Both Sindhu and Tai Tzu are putting a lot of pressure on each other. The Indian takes the lead with a brilliant stop shot;. 

14:55 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 21-17 PV Sindhu

Tai Tzu Ying pockets openeing game 21-17 in 17 minutes. . 

14:53 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 18-15 PV Sindhu

Excellent play by Sindhu. She uses her cross-court diagonal shots to get over her opponent. 

14:48 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 17-12 PV Sindhu

Tai Tzu Ying is completely dominating Sindhu here in Spain. Tai Tzu keeps forcing the Indian back to the baseline and is giving no chance for Sindhu to come back in the match. 

14:44 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 11-6 PV Sindhu

At the interval, Tai Tzu Ying is in complete control. She has maintained the five-point lead 

14:41 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 8-3 PV Sindhu

This is just the start Tai Tzu Ying wanted. She takes four straight points to enjoy a five-point gap   

14:40 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 4-2 PV Sindhu

Unforced errors from Sindhu give Tai Tzu the lead. 

14:38 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 0-1 PV Sindhu

First points for Sindhu. 

14:35 PM IST: Update

Both the players have entered the court and have begun to warm up. Tai Tzu to serve. 

14:32 PM IST: Update

A win here for PV Sindhu will pit her against either He Bingjao or Han Yue in the semifinals.  

14:14 PM IST: Hello

Hello and welcome to live coverage of PV  Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying quarterfinal match in the BWF World Championships 2021.  

If there is one player in the world who has given PV Sindhu some sleepless nights, it has been Tai Tzu Ying. This Chinese Taipei player is superbly gifted and always managed to psyche out Sindhu in major world tournaments.

Tai Tzu Ying is ranked No. 1 in the world while defending world champion Sindhu is at No. 7. Tai Tzu has a 14-5 win-loss record against Sindhu.

Tai Tzu's latest win against PV Sindhu came in the Tokyo Olympics. Tai Tzu won 21-18 and 21-12 to enter the final where she lost. Sindhu returned with the bronze medal, her second straight Olympic medal after the silver in Rio 2016.

Seeded sixth at the world championship, PV Sindhu stormed into the women's singles quarterfinals with a 21-14, 21-18 win over Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. Tai Tzu Ying beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-10 19-21 21-11, in the other pre-quarterfinals.

Tags

Koushik Paul Tai Tzu Ying P.V. Sindhu Spain Badminton BWF World Championships Badminton World Championships Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs PAK, Hockey Live Scores, Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India 1-0 Pakistan In 3rd Quarter

IND Vs PAK, Hockey Live Scores, Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India 1-0 Pakistan In 3rd Quarter

Konica Layak, Trainee At Joydeep Karmakar Shooting Academy, Commits Suicide In Howrah Hostel

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc Tests Positive For Covid-19 Upon Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Return

PNC Championship 2021: Tiger Woods Woos Fellow Golfers On Return Post Car Accident

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Purnima Pandey Lifts Gold, Books 2022 CWG Spot

Chelsea Vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22: Young Jarrad Branthwaite Spoils Blues Party

Liverpool Vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2021-22: Reds Win 3-1 To Close Gap On Top

Ashes 2021-22, AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test: Steve Smith (93) Misses Ton But Australia (390/7) Pile Big

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne Joins 500-run Club - Day 1 Stats Highlights

Ashes, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne Joins 500-run Club - Day 1 Stats Highlights

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan Play Out Spectacular Six-goal Thriller

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan Play Out Spectacular Six-goal Thriller

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan-West Indies ODI Cricket Series Postponed To June 2022

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan-West Indies ODI Cricket Series Postponed To June 2022

Real Madrid Hit By Coronavirus Outbreak Before Hosting Cadiz In La Liga

Real Madrid Hit By Coronavirus Outbreak Before Hosting Cadiz In La Liga

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Variant Is Infectious But Not Life-Threatening Shows Data

Omicron Variant Is Infectious But Not Life-Threatening Shows Data

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / South Africa is witnessing its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections which is largely being seen due to the Omicron variant. While comparing the three recent waves, it can be clearly seen that the severity due to this variant is much lower than either Beta or Delta variants.

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Why Maharashtra OBC Reservation Is In A State Of Paralysis

Haima Deshpande / The fiasco of the OBC reservation in the local bodies in Maharashtra speaks volumes of the lack of coordination between the heavyweights in the cabinet.

ACT 2021, IND Vs PAK LIVE: India 1-0 Pakistan In 3rd Quarter

ACT 2021, IND Vs PAK LIVE: India 1-0 Pakistan In 3rd Quarter

Jayanta Oinam / A day after Vijay Diwas, India clash with Pakistan in a round-robin hockey league match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in Dhaka.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement