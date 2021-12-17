BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu Loses To Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 21-13 To Crash Out - Highlights

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu's badminton skills and mental strength will be tested to the fullest when the Indian superstar faces Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in a Badminton World Federation world championship 2021 match in Huelva, Spain on Friday afternoon. Get here live scores and updates of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying's match.

PV Sindhu once again falls to her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying. It was fairly a one-sided game. Sindhu showed flashes of her brilliance but wasn't enough against a player of Tai Tzu's caliber. Tai Tzu will now play against the winner of the match between He Bingjao and Han Yue in the semifinals.

The other Indians on the fray are Kidambi Srikanth against Mark Caljouw (Netherlands), HS Prannoy against Kean Yew Loh (Singapore) and Lakshay Sen against Jun Peng Zhao (China).

15:18 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 21-13 PV Sindhu

That's it. Tai Tzu Ying dominates her way to the semifinals with a 21-13 win. Job done in 41 minutes.

15:18 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 19-13 PV Sindhu

Tai Tzu regains back her five-point lead. Sindhu is slowly losing away from the match.

15:16 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 15-13 PV Sindhu

Kind of bunus point for Sindhu as Tai Tzu hits the net.

15:15 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 12-12 PV Sindhu

Sindhu levels the score. Unsuccessful review by Tai Tzu. Sindhu has upped the ante and is looking more aggressive now.

15:10 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 11-8 PV Sindhu

At the interval, Tai Tzu Ying keeps a 3-point lead against Sindhu.

15:04 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 10-7 PV Sindhu

Sindhu is really struggling against the drop shots from Tai Tzu Ying.

15:04 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 4-6 PV Sindhu

There is no stopping Tai Tzu here. She is using her power for the long shots and also making Sindhu run the whole court. But some unforced errors from Tai Tzu gives Sindhu the lead.

14:59 PM IST: Game 2 - Tai Tzu Ying 2-3 PV Sindhu

Both Sindhu and Tai Tzu are putting a lot of pressure on each other. The Indian takes the lead with a brilliant stop shot;.

14:55 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 21-17 PV Sindhu

Tai Tzu Ying pockets openeing game 21-17 in 17 minutes. .

14:53 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 18-15 PV Sindhu

Excellent play by Sindhu. She uses her cross-court diagonal shots to get over her opponent.

14:48 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 17-12 PV Sindhu

Tai Tzu Ying is completely dominating Sindhu here in Spain. Tai Tzu keeps forcing the Indian back to the baseline and is giving no chance for Sindhu to come back in the match.

14:44 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 11-6 PV Sindhu

At the interval, Tai Tzu Ying is in complete control. She has maintained the five-point lead

14:41 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 8-3 PV Sindhu

This is just the start Tai Tzu Ying wanted. She takes four straight points to enjoy a five-point gap

14:40 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 4-2 PV Sindhu

Unforced errors from Sindhu give Tai Tzu the lead.

14:38 PM IST: Game 1 - Tai Tzu Ying 0-1 PV Sindhu

First points for Sindhu.

Both the players have entered the court and have begun to warm up. Tai Tzu to serve.

A win here for PV Sindhu will pit her against either He Bingjao or Han Yue in the semifinals.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying quarterfinal match in the BWF World Championships 2021.

If there is one player in the world who has given PV Sindhu some sleepless nights, it has been Tai Tzu Ying. This Chinese Taipei player is superbly gifted and always managed to psyche out Sindhu in major world tournaments.

Tai Tzu Ying is ranked No. 1 in the world while defending world champion Sindhu is at No. 7. Tai Tzu has a 14-5 win-loss record against Sindhu.

Tai Tzu's latest win against PV Sindhu came in the Tokyo Olympics. Tai Tzu won 21-18 and 21-12 to enter the final where she lost. Sindhu returned with the bronze medal, her second straight Olympic medal after the silver in Rio 2016.

Seeded sixth at the world championship, PV Sindhu stormed into the women's singles quarterfinals with a 21-14, 21-18 win over Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand. Tai Tzu Ying beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-10 19-21 21-11, in the other pre-quarterfinals.