07 October 2017 Last Updated at 10:45 am Society News Analysis

Leopard At Maruti's Manesar Plant Rescued After 36-Hour Operation

The big cat did not hurt anyone.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-10-07T10:59:38+0530

A leopard that strayed into Maruti's Manesar plant was today rescued after a 36-hour joint operation involving the forest department and Gurgaon Police.

The feline, which had crept into the engine department of the plant yesterday, was caught around 2:30 pm, an official said.

The big cat did not hurt anyone.

"Around 100 police personnel, including Haryana Police commandos, along with two teams of the Forest department carried out the rescue operation. They have caught the leopard," Gurgaon Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said.

The teams kept meat in two cages to lure the leopard. Goats were kept in a cage yesterday to draw it out of the hiding, Kumar said.

As soon as it stepped out, the personnel fired a tranquiliser dart and captured it, he said.

"It will be released into the forest after a medical examination. The animal did not hurt anyone," conservator of wildlife Vinod Kumar told PTI.

"Operations have resumed in the engine department," president of workers' union of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) Kuldeep Jhangu told PTI.

The leopard, which entered the plant yesterday morning, had brought the work to a halt.

Thousands of workers had to wait outside the plant, as search parties went around the premises looking for it.

PTI

