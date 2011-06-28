Karnataka IPS Officer D Roopa Transferred Five Days After Alleging Special Treatment For Sasikala Inside Jail

Five days after she red-flagged alleged irregularities in the Bangalore Central Prison -- most significantly a rumour that Rs 2 crore had changed hands for special treatment for its high profile inmate, AIADMK chief V K Sasikala -- the Karnataka government has transferred IPS officer D Roopa out of her post as DIG Prisons. Her superior in the prisons department, DGP H.N.Sathynarayana Rao, too has been shifted out.

Last week, the officer had sent in a report to her boss saying she noted several irregularities during her visit to the central jail located at Bangalore's outskirts, especially that Sasikala's food came from a special kitchen for her exclusive use and that there were rumours about the DGP too being in the know of this. Rao has dismissed the allegations, calling them baseless.

The DIG had also reported that rules were being flouted for another convict Abdul Kareem Lala Telgi, serving term for the fake stamp paper racket, and that there was rampant use of narcotics in the jail.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week ordered an enquiry by a retired IAS officer into the allegations but he also pulled up the two officers for going public with their spat. "I have taken serious note of the unwarranted interaction of the two IPS officers with media in violation of conduct rules. Notices are issued," Siddaramaiah, who also heads the Home department, had tweeted on Friday.

His political rivals were quick to call Roopa's transfer on Monday as an attempt to white-wash the whole episode.

"This stand taken by the state government only shows that the corrupt and dishonest will be rewarded," said BJP's state president B S Yeddyurappa.

"Instead of conducting a thorough enquiry into these serious lapses and irregularities, the Congress government has ordered a name-sake enquiry. Now, even before the enquiry is completed, the officer who had reported of irregularities in jail and her superior has been transferred. This move is nothing but an attempt to white-wash the entire murky episode," said Yeddyurappa. Meanwhile, H D Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) said he'd anticipated the transfer a few days ago.

"If the argument is that both were transferred for an impartial enquiry, neither of the officers should be in their posts," says former Karnataka police chief S T Ramesh. "If that's so, it's a valid reason which you can't question." At the same time, he says, it's a little unfortunate that both the officers have had to be transferred. "Because, in the dust and noise created by this controversy, the general public doesn't know who is right and innocent. By the government's action, both have been bracketed together."

The officer's allegations have put Karnataka's ruling Congress government in an embarrasing situation but it isn't the first time it has been there.

Last year, state minister K J George had to step down following the death of a deputy superintendent who alleged that he had been harassed. The officer M K Ganapathy, had gone to television studio and given an interview hours before he shot himself in a hotel room. George was inducted back into the cabinet after the Karnataka CID's investigation gave him a clean chit.

Only a few months prior to Ganapathy's death, another officer, Anupama Shenoy, had complained that a minister was interfering in her work (Shenoy later resigned from the force).

