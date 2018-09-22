﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched; Price Rs 21.07 Lakh

Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched; Price Rs 21.07 Lakh

The Limited Plus now becomes the range-topping variant in the Compass lineup

22 September 2018
Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched; Price Rs 21.07 Lakh
Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched; Price Rs 21.07 Lakh
outlookindia.com
2018-09-22T13:50:19+0530

Jeep has driven in the Compass Limited Plus in India at a starting price of Rs 21.07 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is now the new range-topping variant in the Compass lineup, dethroning the Limited (O). Bookings for the Jeep Compass Limited Plus were already underway since a few days, while deliveries will start from the first week of October.

Here’s a price comparison of the new Limited Plus and Limited (O):

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

What’s new?

In addition to what the Limited (O) packs, the Limited Plus offers the following features:

  • Panoramic sunroof
  • 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat along with 4-way power lumbar support and memory function

  • Bigger 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment screen, which is the biggest in its class. The lower variants offer the 7-inch Uconnect unit. Both the systems offer support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto though
  • The bi-xenon projector headlamps get automatic functionality
  • Bigger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The Limited (O), on the other hand, gets 17-inch alloys

  • Borrows six airbags from the Limited and Limited (O) 4x4 variants
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror

The Limited Plus commands a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the previous range-topping variant, the Limited (O). It seems justified, given the premium goodies and additional features that the segment warrants. Some of which include auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, six airbags and powered driver’s seat. Surprisingly, however, the Jeep Compass still misses out on cruise control.

Being a new variant, the Limited Plus remains mechanically unchanged. Its petrol version is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol (163PS/250Nm) mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The diesel version has a 2.0-litre engine (173PS/350Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual with either 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrain options.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Jeep Compass Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Next-Gen Suzuki S-Cross To Get A Plug-in Hybrid Version
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters