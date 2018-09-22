Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched; Price Rs 21.07 Lakh

Jeep has driven in the Compass Limited Plus in India at a starting price of Rs 21.07 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is now the new range-topping variant in the Compass lineup, dethroning the Limited (O). Bookings for the Jeep Compass Limited Plus were already underway since a few days, while deliveries will start from the first week of October.

Here’s a price comparison of the new Limited Plus and Limited (O):

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

What’s new?

In addition to what the Limited (O) packs, the Limited Plus offers the following features:

Panoramic sunroof

8-way power adjustable driver’s seat along with 4-way power lumbar support and memory function

Bigger 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment screen, which is the biggest in its class. The lower variants offer the 7-inch Uconnect unit. Both the systems offer support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto though

The bi-xenon projector headlamps get automatic functionality

Bigger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The Limited (O), on the other hand, gets 17-inch alloys

Borrows six airbags from the Limited and Limited (O) 4x4 variants

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror

The Limited Plus commands a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the previous range-topping variant, the Limited (O). It seems justified, given the premium goodies and additional features that the segment warrants. Some of which include auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, six airbags and powered driver’s seat. Surprisingly, however, the Jeep Compass still misses out on cruise control.

Being a new variant, the Limited Plus remains mechanically unchanged. Its petrol version is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo petrol (163PS/250Nm) mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The diesel version has a 2.0-litre engine (173PS/350Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual with either 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrain options.

