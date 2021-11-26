Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Jammu And Kashmir Chief Says Probe Suggests That Hyderpora Militants Were Suppported By Terrorist Network

"Our investigation is in progress, which is suggesting that there was terrorist and terror network around him, supporting him. We will see who is involved to what extent. That will be shared at the right time."

PTI Photo

2021-11-26T17:42:07+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 5:42 pm

On Thursday night, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said the ongoing investigation into the Hyderpora encounter suggests the militants were supported by a network in carrying out terror activities.

A special investigation team has been constituted by the zonal police. According to reports, there are strong pieces of evidence available in this case that will be shared with the authorities concerned very soon, he told reporters here. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had on Sunday claimed that no militant was killed in the Hyderpora encounter.

According to the police, Mohammad Amir of Famrote village in Ramban was a militant and was killed along with his Pakistani accomplice in the encounter in Hyderpora, where an illegal call centre and a terror hideout were allegedly being run.

Replying to reporters' question over Mufti's allegation, the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police said, "Our investigation is in progress, which is suggesting that there was terrorist and terror network around him, supporting him. We will see who is involved to what extent. That will be shared at the right time."

Elaborating his point, DGP said someone is providing a hiding space to a foreign terrorist in his premises and a terrorist with a weapon is moving around in the city and picking up targets. "Somebody from those so-called innocent civilians is taking him on a recce on a motorcycle picking up targets and you say he was innocent," Singh said.

"How innocent he is or was, would be subsequently proven when the investigation makes further progress. The is a foreign terrorist -- a Pakistan terrorist -- who was moving in the city with a weapon is responsible for shooting a policeman, who has recognised him from close range," the DGP said.

-With PTI Inputs

