Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Now Available At CSD Outlets

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will now be sold via the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) at special prices which can only be availed by armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their family members. Currently, only the standard variant will be offered from CSD and not the feature-rich ‘High’ variant, which was launched earlier this year. The High variant packs features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED taillamps, cruise control, a 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and more.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is powered by a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel with a power output of 134PS and 320Nm of peak torque. It also gets shift-on-the-fly 4WD with a 5-speed manual transmission. The standard variant of the D-Max V-Cross at regular dealers is available at a price of Rs 14.82 lakh while the new High variant is priced at Rs 16.32 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

For more details, check out Isuzu India’s official statement below.

India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle, ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross now available at Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets

V-Cross (Standard variant) will be available at an exclusive price package for armed forces personnel

25 October 2018, New Delhi: Lifestyle and Adventure Pick-up, ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross, is now available through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) at an exclusive price for the armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their families. Currently, the standard variant of the V-Cross will be sold at the CSD outlets across the country.

The ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross is India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle, catering to those SUV buyers who seek adventure and want to stand out among their peers. The V-Cross comes with a highly capable 4WD, modern SUV features and a large deck. Awarded as the ‘Lifestyle Vehicle of the Year’ by BBC TopGear and CNBC-TV18 Overdrive magazines, the V-Cross has carved a niche in the Indian utility vehicle space.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are extremely pleased to sell the V-Cross at CSD outlets to meet the expectations and growing need expressed by the armed forces & their families. This tie-up with CSD gives us an opportunity to serve them with their preferred choice of vehicle that complements their lifestyle.”

The V-Cross is available in exciting colour options – Ruby Red, Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White. Customers can visit the nearest CSD outlet for further information and booking.

Source: cardekho.com