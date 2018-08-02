The Website
﻿
02 August 2018 Last Updated at 2:25 pm

Indian Among Three Foreign Nationals Killed By Militants In Kabul

Outlook Web Bureau
File: AP Photos
outlookindia.com
2018-08-02T14:25:38+0530

An Indian man was among three foreigners killed by unidentified gunmen today after they were abducted from Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, a media report said.

One Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian were abducted early this morning and their bodies were later found in Mussahi district in Kabul province, the Tolo News reported.

They were abducted from Kabul's PD9 area.

Police have confirmed the incident but have not given any further details although it is believed that the men worked for a logistics company, the report said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

PTI

