India Vs West Indies: Five Records That Virat Kohli Can Break During The Series

For India captain Virat Kohli, every match presents record-breaking opportunities. The West Indies series – comprising two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is – will be no different for the right-handed batsman.

Here are some of the records he can create:

1. Quickest To 60 International Hundreds

Kohli has 58 international hundreds, 35 in ODIs and 23 in Tests. Another couple of tons and he will become only the fifth player in the history of the game to have registered 60 or more tons, after Sachin Tendulkar (100), Ricky Ponting (71), Kumar Sangakkara (63) and Jacques Kallis (62).

Each of these legends took more than 400 innings to reach the mark. Kohli has batted 383 times and got a buffer of 17 innings. Considering the form that he is in, it's safe to assume that the India captain will certainly break the record, sooner than later.

2. Second Quickest To 25 Test Centuries

If Kohli manages to hit those couple of hundreds in the two-match series, he will become the second quickest to reach 25 Test hundreds, after legendary Don Bradman (66 innings).

3. 3000 Test Runs At Home

The skipper has 2921 runs at home at an average of 63.50 with the help of 10 centuries and 10 fifties. Another 79 more runs and he will become the 11th Indian to score 3000 or more runes at home. Chetewshwar Pujara (3121 at 62.42) is the only active Indian player to score more than 3000 runs at home.

Talking about Pujara, the middle-order batsman is 191 runs away from completing 5000 Test runs.

4. Most T20I Runs

Kohli needs another 169 runs to overtake Martin Guptill's record for most Twenty20 International runs. India will play three T20I matches against the Windies, and it's a distinct possibility to see a new name as world's leading scorer in the shortest format of the game. But Shoaib Malik (third on the list with 2121) can beat Kohli to the record as Pakistan will play three T20Is against Australia, on October 24, 26 and 28. India's T20I matches are scheduled for November 4, 6 and 11. Another Kiwi Brendon McCullum (2140) is second on the list.

5. Quickest to 10000 ODI runs

The 29-year-old Indian has 9779 ODI runs, needing another 221 runs to complete the 10000-run mark. India will play five ODIs, and it's Kohli is likely to score big. If it materialises, then he will become the quickest to reach the landmark. Tendulkar holds the record, reaching the mark in 259th innings. Kohli has 56 innings to break that record, but he will not need that many outings, for sure.