After the run-fest in Guwahati, India and West Indies will take their battle to the port city of Visakhapatnam. Wednesday's encounter will be their third meeting at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, with one win each.

India won the first meeting on December 2, 2011, by five wickets with the man of the match Virat Kohli scoring 117 off 123 balls. Windies won the second by two wickets in the last over, thanks to Darren Sammy's 63 off 45 balls.

In 2014, a match between the two sides was cancelled due to a cyclone.

Ahead of the match, we look at some key numbers:

173 - Shikhar Dhawan, who scored four runs in his 110th innings in Guwahati, is on the cusp of becoming India's quickest batsman to reach 5000 ODI runs. He needs 173 more runs in three innings to beat Kohli, who reached the mark in his 114th innings.

99.75 - This is Kohli's batting average at the venue from four innings (399 runs). He scored 118 vs Australi in 2010, 117 vs Windies in 2011, 99 vs Windies in 2013, 65 vs New Zealand in 2016. He missed the last match India played at the venue, against Sri Lanka. He also has a hundred and a fifty in two Test innings here.

51 vs 81 - It's race to 10000 ODI runs between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Dhoni, who has 10123 runs including those scored while playing for Asia XI, has 9949 for India, while Kohli has 9919. Sachin Tendulkar reached 10000 ODI runs in a record 259th innings. Kohli has more than 50 innings to become the quickest to reach the milestone.

Here's the list of quickest to 10000 runs, in terms of innings:

- Sachin Tendulkar: 259th innings, vs Australia at Indore in 2001

- Sourav Ganguly: 263th innings, vs Sri Lanka at Dambulla in 2005

- Ricky Ponting: 266th innings, vs South Africa at Basseterre in 2007

- Jacques Kallis: 272nd innings, vs Australia at Sydney in 2009

- Brian Lara: 278th innings, vs Pakistan at Karachi in 2006

30 & 47 - Kohli needs 30 runs to complete 4000 ODI runs at home. He currently has 3970 runs from 80 ODIs. Also, he is 47 runs away from becoming India's highest ODI run-getter against the Windies. Sachin Tendulkar (1573) is currently the leading scorer.

4 - Three Indians have scored four centuries in seven matches at Vizag, MS Dhoni (148) vs Pakistan in 2005, Kohli (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (100) vs Lanka in 2017. There were two nineties too – Yuvarj Singh's 95 not out vs Lanka in 2007 and Kohli's 99 against the Windies in 2013.

1 - Kohli needs a hundred to become the leading century-maker against the Windies. He currently shares the record with three South Africans – Herschelle Gibbs, AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla.

2 - Rohit Sharma needs two sixes to overtake Sachin Tendulkar (195) as the Indian batsman with the second most number of sixes in ODIs.

High And Lows

Highest score - 356/9 by India vs Pakistan, 2005

Lowest score - 79 by New Zealand vs India, 2016

Most runs - Virat Kohli (399)

Most wickets - Ravi Rampaul (6), Ashish Nehra (6)

Highest partnership - 163 by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma vs Windies, 2011.