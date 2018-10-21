India Vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs

﻿
Kohli is expected try out a new combination in the middle order that will see Rishabh Pant make his ODI debut, following his exploits in the longest format.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 October 2018
Composite: AP Photos
2018-10-21T11:53:26+0530
A formidable India will hope to get more answers for their unresolved middle-order puzzle when they take on a reeling West Indies in the five-match ODI series starting Sunday, ticking off the home team's countdown to the 2019 World Cup.

The World Cup in England is less than eight months away and India have 18-odd games left to decide their middle order, mainly the number four position where many have been tried but with little success.

The series will also mark captain Virat Kohli's return to white-ball cricket as he had taken a much needed break during the team's triumphant campaign in Asia Cup.

Kohli is expected try out a new combination in the middle order that will see Rishabh Pant make his ODI debut, following his exploits in the longest format.

Unlike the Tests, the West Indies were expected to be much more competitive in ODIs but they are grappling with multiple woes.

Dynamic opener Evin Lewis has withdrawn from the ODI series citing personal reasons, dealing another blow to the side which is already missing Chris Gayle and Andre Russell.

To make matters worse, coach Stuart Law, who is into his penultimate assignment with the team, will not be allowed in the dressing room in the first two ODIs due to a breach of ICC's code of conduct.

However, the team has veteran Marlon Samuels, captain and all-rounder Jason Holder and pacer Kemar Roach. The squad features three uncapped players -- opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, all-rounder Fabian Allen and pacer Oshane Thomas.

The ninth ranked side lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in its last ODI assignment and has not won a series since 2014.

All You Need To Know About The Match

Date: October 21 (Sunday)
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
TV Guide: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yujvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder (captain), Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo

(With PTI inputs)

