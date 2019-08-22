Ravidas Temple Demolition: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At BJP Govt Over Lathi Charge On Dalit Protesters In Delhi

﻿
A protest by Dalits against the demolition of the temple turned violent on Wednesday night, leaving several people, including policemen, injured.

PTI 22 August 2019
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP government on Thursday over police using batons to disperse Dalits protesting the demolition of Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad area here, saying "insult" of Dalit voices cannot be tolerated.

"First the BJP government messes around with Ravi Das temple -- the symbol of cultural heritage of crores of Dalit sisters and brothers, and when thousands of Dalit brothers and sisters raise their voice in the national capital, the BJP lathi charges them, gets tear gas fired at them and arrests them," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"This insult of Dalit voices cannot be tolerated. This is an emotional issue, and their voices must be respected," she said.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area as tension prevailed after police used batons to disperse the protesters and detained Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 50 others.

The Ravidas Temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) earlier this month on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra New Delhi Congress Dalits Temples Temple Violence AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Supreme Court Demolition Protests Delhi Police
